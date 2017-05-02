Ultra Film premiere three heart-stopping thrillers in May

West Palm Beach, FL – April 24, 2017 – Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announced the network premiere of three heart-stopping thrillers brimming with action, suspense and mystery.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, the Ultra Film audience will have the opportunity to enjoy The Perfect Neighbor. This captivating movie follows the story of Donna Germaine, a troubled woman attempting get her life back together and to start over in a new location. However, her past as a femme fatale proves to be impossible to outrun, after she falls back into some old habits and becomes obsessed with her neighbor’s husband. Directed by Douglas Jackson, The Perfect Neighbor is a Reel One Entertainment production starring Barbara Niven, Perry King and Susan Blakely.

The thrill continues on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, with the premiere of Trust. This powerful story follows the life of Sandra, a talented artist who starts receiving anonymous letters and emails claiming that her husband is having an affair with another woman. Shocked by the news, she must choose between finding out who is responsible for the letters or investigating if the claims are true. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Allan Harmon, Trust is a Reel One Entertainment production starring Jamie Luner, Nels Lennarson and Brendan Beiser.

Another exciting movie premiering this month is Decoys 2: Alien Seduction, on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST. This sci-fi thriller tells the story of Sam, a college student who joins his roommates in a contest to see who can hook-up with the most women by the end of the semester. But when the town’s men mysteriously start disappearing, he and his friends learn that when it comes to beautiful women, it's what's inside what really matters. Directed by Jeffery Lando, Decoys 2: Alien Seduction is a Reel One Entertainment production starring Corey Sevier, Tyler Johnston and Kailin See.

“Ultra Film continues to strengthen its content by presenting such a large variety of high-quality international movies dubbed in Spanish,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m confident that these titles are going to be a success among the Latino community in the United States; these films promise to be captivating, highly entertaining and absolutely worth seeing.”

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.com.