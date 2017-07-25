Ultra Film to Premiere Four Star-packed Movies Every Month

West Palm Beach, FL – July 25, 2017 – Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announced today that starting August 1, 2017 it will premiere four star-packed movies per month.

“Ultra Film is known for the quality of its content, which is why we are proud to present four new exciting premieres every month featuring well-known movie stars inside and outside the United States,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “I’m confident that these films are going to be a big success among our audience; we have put together a collection of films that comprises most popular movie genres.”

The contemporary star-packed movies that will be premiering this month on Ultra Film are:The Sitter (8/1/2017), Stealing Sinatra (8/8/2017), Sharpshooter (8/15/2017) and Detention (8/22/2017).

The Sitter

August 1, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Russell Mulcahy

Cast: Mariana Klaveno, Gail O'Grady, William R. Moses

Synopsis: The Sitter is a gripping thriller that follows the story of the Eastman’s, a loving family who hired who they thought it was the perfect baby sitter. However, soon after her arrival the neighborhood got plagued with mysterious murders and disappearances. By the time the Eastman’s found out what was going on it was already too late.

Stealing Sinatra

August 8, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Ron Underwood

Cast: David Arquette, William H. Macy, James Russo

Synopsis: Starring 90’s personality David Arquette and critically-acclaimed actor William H. Macy, Stealing Sinatra tells the story of a man who, desperate to solved his financial problems, convinced two of his closest friends to kidnap Frank Sinatra Jr.

Sharpshooter

August 15, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Armand Mastroianni

Cast: James Remar, Mario Van Peebles, Al Sapienza

Synopsis: Sharpshooter follows the events after an assassin working for the CIA decided to take one final job before retiring for good. However, little did he know that his target was his own boss.

Detention

August 22, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Harry Winer

Cast: Penelope Ann Miller, Yancey Arias, Lobo Sebastian

Synopsis: Also known as The Deadliest Lesson, Detention tells the story of a teacher who witnessed the murder of a student by a local drug dealer. After agreeing to testify, she is attacked by the murderer and his thugs while she is overseeing Saturday detentions at the school.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.com and vemox.com.