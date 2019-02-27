Ultra Film Launches March of Horror

West Palm Beach, FL – February 27, 2019 – Ultra Film enters March with a roster of hair-raising mystery and horror films about doomsday, stalkers, killer ancient liqueurs, extraterrestrials and a zombie apocalypse. The network distinguishes itself as the prime HD movie channel offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, most new titles premiering at 10 p.m. EST.

The horror saga begins the 1 with Eterna Nación Maldita (Eternal Damn Nation), exciting release about the end of the world and the fight between good and evil. A woman with amnesia unveils a global corporate conspiracy March 5 in Evolución 626 (Evolution). Meanwhile, a secret agent chases a serial killer called Pygmalion March 8 in Reflejos de Asesino (Reflections). March 11 features a stalker turned murderer in Del Playa, and a zombie apocalypse strikes March 12 in Sin Rumbo (We All Fall Down).

Moreover, a teenager’s life is saved by aliens March 13 in Exilio (Exile), and a deadly plant-based elixir comes to the screen March 14 in Asesinato en Fressange (The Secret of the Abby). El Dia del Juicio Final de Danny (Danny's Doomsday) launches on the 15th, where mysterious predators attack teenage brothers, and two young girls confront a gang of thieves March 19 in Karla y Katrine.

Other horror films premiering throughout March include Una Noche Extraña (Night of Something Strange), Salvaje (Savage), Paciente Siete (Patient Seven), Diosa del Amor (Goddess of Love), Sé Que Estás Ahí (I Know You're in There) and La Casa del Purgatorio (House of Purgatory).

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc. and is available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX.

For more information, please visit ultrafilmtv.com.

