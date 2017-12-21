Ultra Film Kick-starts the Year with Five Stirring Premieres

West Palm Beach, FL– December 21, 2017 – To welcome the new year, Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, will feature the network premiere of one exciting American movie, every Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST throughout the whole month of January.

“This new year, Ultra Film looks to offer even more high-quality international films; our audience expects nothing but the best, which is why we stay committed to our mission of supporting multicultural cinema, as we introduce our viewers to new talents from around the globe,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

The new titles premiering every Tuesday on Ultra Film are:Out of the Ashes(1/2/2018),Xtra Credit(1/9/2018),When Do We Eat(1/16/2018),Point of Entry(1/23/2018) yEl Asesino del Alfabeto(1/30/2018).

Out of the Ashes

1/2 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Joseph Sargent

Cast: Christine Lahti, Bruce Davison

Synopsis: Based on the true story of Gisella Perl, a Jewish-Hungarian doctor who manages to survive Auschwitz. Decades later, she's applying for U.S. citizenship when she is unexpectedly accused of colluding with the Nazis.

Xtra Credit

1/9 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Marty Weiss

Cast: Micah Alberti, Marina Black

Synopsis: Mrs. Weller, a frivolous and cold-blooded woman, manages to convince two police officers to murder her husband and frame an innocent student for the crime.

When Do We Eat

1/16 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Salvador Litvak

Cast: Ben Feldman, Michael Lerner

Synopsis: An old-school father who is as hard on his children as his father was on him, unknowingly ingested a dose of ecstasy in the middle of the family’s Passover dinner, resulting in a hilarious story involving unexpected characters.

Point of Entry

1/23 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Stephen W. Bridgewater

Cast: Holly Marie Combs, Roark Critchlow

Synopsis: A veteran Detective dedicates life after retirement on catching the murderer of his goddaughter. Meanwhile, miles away, Richard and his wife Kathy moved into an expensive condominium seeking for security after being attacked in their former home.

El Asesino del Alfabeto

1/30 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Rob Schmidt

Cast: Eliza Dushku, Cary Elwes

Synopsis: Based on a true story, three young women are found dead. The police investigation discovers that the names of each girlbeginswith the same letter as the city in which their bodies where found.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.comandvemox.com.