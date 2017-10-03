Ultra Film Features a Whole-month of Critically-acclaimed talent

West Palm Beach, FL – October 3, 2017 – Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announced the network premiere of nine adrenaline-packed movies starring well-renowned international stars, including the premiere of Maneater on October 31st.

“This year, we are building up the excitement leading to Halloween night, featuring an array of critically-acclaimed productions featuring high-profile actors, including Peter Fonda, Gary Busey, Neve Campbell, Brad Garrett and Academy Award Winner F. Murray Abraham, as well as Panamanian superstar Ruben Blades, stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Halloween is one of the most popular celebrations in Latin America. Therefore, I’m confident that these films are going to enjoy great success.”

To celebrate the most frightening month of the year, Ultra Film will feature nine contemporary star-packed movies that range from rip-roaring action to gripping drama and thrillers. The new premieres are:Last Call, Finish Line, Gleason, Grave Misconduct, Grizzly Rage, The Maldonado Miracle, Lone Riderand Maneater.

Last Call

October 8th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Henry Bromell

Cast: Jeremy Irons, Neve Campbell, Natalie Radford

Synopsis: Based on a true story, Renowned writer F. Scott Fitzgerald is living the last months of his life with his youthful secretary, confidant, and protégé who later wrote a memoir of their time together.

Finish Line

October 10th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Gerry Lively

Cast: Samuel Page, Scott Baio, Taylor Cole

Synopsis: Minor league stock car racer Mitch Camponella gets closer to his NASCAR dreams when he's hired as a private mechanic to a millionaire importer. But Mitch's ambition comes with a heavy price when he realizes that his new boss is a dangerous fire arms smuggler.

Gleason

October 15th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Howard Deutch

Cast: Brad Garrett, Saul Rubinek, Gretchen Egolf

Synopsis: The story begins at the height of Gleason's career, a man who apparently has everything a man would ever want: women, money and extraordinary power. However, he is terribly haunted by memories of his childhood.

Grave Misconduct

October 17th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Armand Mastroianni

Cast: Chrystal Bernard, Vincent Spano, Dorian Harewood

Synopsis: A librarian takes advantage of the suicide of a crime novelist, stealing one of his unprinted manuscripts and publishing it with her own name. While the novel becomes a success, a series of murders identical to those narrated in the book begin to take place. She is now forced to find the culprit to avoid being involved in the case.

Grizzly Rage

October 22nd at 10 p.m. EST

Director: David DeCoteau

Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Graham Kosakoski, Brody Harms

Synopsis: After accidentally killing a bear cub while celebrating graduation in the woods, four teens become the target of a seemingly unstoppable Grizzly bear.

The Maldonado Miracle

October 24th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Salma Hayek

Cast: Peter Fonda, Mare Winningham, Rubén Blades

Synopsis: Salma Hayek’s directoral debut. A ramshackle town strikes tourism gold when a local statue of Jesus seems to shed tears of blood, convincing most residents that a miracle has happened.

Lone Rider

October 29th at 10 p.m. EST

Director: David S. Cass Sr.

Cast: Lou Diamond Phillips, Stacy Keach, Vincent Spano

Synopsis: Bobby Hattaway, a heroic soldier, returns home after the Civil War. Soon after his return, he finds out that his father is in debt with a ruthless Stu Crocker. Although this was his childhood friend, Bobby will have no choice but to face him.

Maneater

October 31st at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Gary Yates

Cast: Gary Busey, Ty Wood, Diana Reis

Synopsis: A sheriff must face the threat posed by a Bengal tiger that is dismembering and devouring human bodies in the forest, causing panic and despair throughout the region. On the other hand, there seems to be a mysterious connection between the fearsome beast and a child.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.com and vemox.com.