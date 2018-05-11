Ultra Film Announces Star-packed Premieres for May

West Palm Beach, FL – May 11, 2018 – As part of its continuing commitment to deliver top-quality entertainment, Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, in Spanish, will feature the network premiere of three critically-acclaimed movies starring renowned international stars.

“This month, Ultra Film has put together an exciting programming lineup featuring incredible talent. The English actor and filmmaker Charles Dance, and the Colombian American actor, stand-up comedian, producer and screenwriter John Leguizamo, are some of the noteworthy stars featured in these films,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

The star-packed international movies premiering this month on Ultra Film are: Frozen (5/15/2018) featuring Emma Bell and Shawn Ashmore, Fugly! (5/22/2018) starring the talented and versatile John Leguizamo and Intervention (5/29/2018) starring Charles Dance and Donna D'errico.

Frozen

5/15/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Adam Green

Cast: Emma Bell, Shawn Ashmore, Kevin Zegers

Synopsis: A typical day on the slopes turns into a chilling nightmare for three snowboarders when they get stranded on the chairlift before their last run. Now, all three snowboarders are forced to make life-or-death choices and take desperate measures to escape before they freeze to death.

Fugly!

5/22/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Alfredo De Villa

Cast: John Leguizamo, Randha Mitchell, Rosie Perez

Synopsis: During a New Year's party, Jesse, a Latino comic, attempts to play a prank on his guests by faking his own suicide. However, things go wrong as he almost drowns in the bathtub. His near-death experience forces him to revisit his personal and professional highs and lows.

Intervention

5/29/2018 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Mary McGuckian

Cast: Charles Dance, Donna D'errico, Gary Farmer

Synopsis: Mark is forced into rehab after struggling with multiple addictions, from drugs to alcohol. Inside the rehabilitation clinic, he will have to get along with an eclectic group of people for 28 days; enough time to unravel the truth about a big and complicated love triangle.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultrafilmtv.com and vemox.com.