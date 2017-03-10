Ultra Film Announces March Premiere Dates

West Palm Beach, FL – March 10, 2017 – Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, announced the network premiere of two thrilling dramas that promise to capture the viewer’s attention from beginning to end – Obsession and Maid of Honor.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, Ultra Film will feature Obsession. Also known as A Trusted Man, this compelling drama tells the story of Sonia Paston, an ambitious woman who accepts a once in a lifetime job offer. Accepting this promotion means she must leave New York City and move to a small town in Massachusetts. However, someone back home is not ready to let her go. Directed by George Erschbamer and starring Charisma Carpenter, Dylan Neal and Nicholas Lea, Obsession is a Daro Film production.

The drama continues on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST with the premiere of Maid of Honor. Directed by Douglas Jackson and starring Linda Purl, Linden Ashby and Shannon Sturges, this thrilling movie follows the story of Laci Collins, a disturbed woman who helps her deceased sister's husband cope with his loss and becomes dangerously infatuated with him along the way. Her fixation leads her to terrifying lengths to prevent him to find happiness with someone else and remarry. Maid of Honor is a Reel One Entertainment production.

“This month we are premiering two Canadian films brimming with drama, mystery and suspense,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Ultra Film is known for the quality of its films, which is why I’m confident that Obsession and Maid of Honor are going to be a big hit among our audience.”

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat, a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 100+ SD and HD Spanish- and English-language television networks, and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.com.