Ultra Film Announces Highly-anticipated December Premieres

West Palm Beach, FL – December 8, 2017 – To celebrate the end of the year, Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, will feature the network premieres of three star-packed movies that range from rip-roaring action to heartfelt drama.

“Ultra Film is wrapping up the year stronger than ever, featuring an array of fan-favorite titles starring well-renowned Hollywood actors such Corbin Bernsen, Nick Chinlund and Kathleen Robertson,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

The new titles that will be premiering on Ultra Film are:Static (12/12/2017) starring Steve Byers and Kathleen Robertson, Street Warrior (12/19/2017) starring Max Martini and Nick Chinlund, and Vipers (12/26/2017) starring Tara Reid and Corbin Bernsen.

Static

12/12 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Randy Daudlin

Cast: Steve Byers, Kathleen Robertson

Synopsis: A new communication technology is invented, but when the creators test the new product on themselves, they discover that their new device poses a great threat to everyone involved.

Street Warrior

12/19 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: David Jackson

Cast: Max Martini, Nick Chinlund

Synopsis: The story of Jack Campbell, an American soldier who seeks revenge after discovering that his brother is in a life-threatening coma after suffering a beating in an underground wrestling club.

Vipers

12/26 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Bill Corcoran

Cast: Tara Reid, Corbin Bernsen

Synopsis: In an attempt to find a cure for cancer, a group of scientists manipulated the DNA of a very aggressive species of viper, creating a mortal threat for all the inhabitants of the island of Eden Cove.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.



For more information on Ultra Film’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visitultrafilmtv.com and vemox.com.

