Ultra Familia premieres Zarafa

West Palm Beach, FL – February 19, 2018 – Ultra Familia, the Spanish-language HD network that provides the best feel-good entertainment for all Hispanic audiences in the United States, announced the network premiere of the critically-acclaimed French-Belgian animated movie Zarafa, a heartwarming story based on historical events.

On Sunday, February 25th at 8 p.m. EST, Ultra Familia will feature the captivating story of Zarafa, a film that portrays a very special relationship between Maki and a lovely little giraffe named Zarafa. Set in the 19th Century, Maki and Zarafa formed a unique bond shortly after he escaped from a treacherous slave trader. However, their newfound happiness comes to an end after the calf’s mother is murdered by the evil slave trader. Fortunately, Hassan, a Bedouin nomad intervenes taking the defenseless giraffe with him and agreeing to take care of Maki. What Maki didn’t know, is that Hassan was on a mission from the Pasha of Egypt who wanted to gift a young giraffe to the King of France. Later on, misfortune separates Maki from Zarafa, forcing the young boy to set on an extraordinary adventure.

“We are excited to introduce our audience to such a powerful story. Zarafa is a great example of love, comradery, and commitment,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The cast and crew of this film did a great job putting together such a vast world. The film takes viewers of all ages on an epic journey from the deserts of Sudan to the streets of Paris.”

Directed by Rémi Bezançon and Jean-Christophe Lie, Zarafa is a Prima Linea Productions, Pathé, France 3 Cinéma and Chaocorp Scope Pictures co-production. The film has been praised internationally earning multiple nominations and awards, as well as being selected as an Official Selection at the Berlin International Film Festival, the London International Film Festival, and the New York International Children’s Film Festival.

Ultra Familia is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Liberty, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Familia’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultrafamiliatv.com and vemox.com.