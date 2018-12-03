Ultra Docu showcases religious and political topics in December

West Palm Beach, FL – December 3, 2018 – As part of its efforts to connect knowledge-seeking fans with trustworthy and informational content, Ultra Docu, specializing in Latin American documentaries, lifestyle and human-interest programming from around the globe, wraps up the year featuring one thought-provoking documentary every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST throughout the month of December.

“As the year comes to an end, we’ve put together a large collection of biographical and educational documentaries. The story of Pope Francis is inspiring a whole new generation of Catholics around the world,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

The documentaries premiering this December on Ultra Docu are:

Francisco, El Papa de Todos

12/6/2018 - 8 p.m. EST

Synopsis: The story of Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and Latin American cardinal to be consecrated Pope of the Catholic Church. This documentary explores the qualities and teachings that have made Pope Francis one of the most loved world and religious leaders.

En las Garras de Estado Islámico

12/13/2018 - 8 p.m. EST

Synopsis: The story of Faten, a young Yazidi woman who managed to escape from the Islamic State after being imprisoned, beaten, abused and raped repeatedly for 100 days. Now, she is in Germany trying desperately to find the whereabouts of her parents and brothers.

Aprendan Polaco

12/20/2018 - 8 p.m. EST

Synopsis: “Learn Polish”, named for one of the many political graffiti from the early 1980s in the German Democratic Republic, is an attempt to unveil the atrocities of the war in Poland. The story of the almost forgotten movement that served as the first step for the peaceful revolution in East Germany.

El Paso

12/27/2018 - 8 p.m. EST

Synopsis: The story of those who, due to political reasons, were threatened and had to leave Mexico. Forced to live in exile, these reporters are now in migratory limbo, hoping to regularize their migratory status and attain political asylum.

Ultra Docu is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Docu’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultradocutv.com and vemox.com.