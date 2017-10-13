Ultra Docu Presents an Emotional Journey with the Premiere of Amor, Desamor y Exilio and De Puro Aire

West Palm Beach, FL – October 13, 2017 – As part of its efforts to connect knowledge-seeking fans with more of the trustworthy information they absolutely love, Ultra Docu, the HD network that provides access to a collection of documentaries on Latin American topics, as well as lifestyle and human-interest programming from around the globe, announced the network premiere of Amor, Desamor y Exilio and De Puro Aire.

On Friday, October 13th at 3 p.m. EST, Ultra Docu will feature Amor, Desamor y Exilio, a heartfelt documentary that focuses on the emotional calamities suffered by a group of Spaniards who migrated to Mexico to escape from the atrocities of the Spanish Civil War. In 1939 there was an influx of Spanish refugees in Mexico, this production narrates some of their stories, the things they left behind and their journey towards an unforeseen destination.

The real-life drama continues on Friday, October 20th at 3 p.m. EST with the premiere of De Puro Aire, a critically-acclaimed documentary that follows the story of “El Apenas”, a street merchant who dedicated his life to selling balloons in Mexico City, neglecting his family and children. After realizing that family comes first, he plans to return home hoping that his family will accept his apology and give him a second chance.

“This month, Ultra Docu will feature two gripping productions that showcase the perseverance and desire to succeed of the Hispanic community, from the kindness and hospitality of the Mexican people to the bravery and courage it takes to recognize a mistake,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Ultra Docu continues its commitment to present thought-provoking content that’s not only educational but highly-entertaining.”

Ultra Docu is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Docu’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultradocutv.com and vemox.com.