Ultra Docu Premieres Matadores

West Palm Beach, FL – January 5, 2018 – Ultra Docu, the HD network that provides access to a collection of documentaries on Latin American topics, as well as lifestyle and human-interest programming from around the globe, kick-starts the new year with the network premiere of Matadores, a highly-interesting narrative that showcases an exhaustive look at the world of bullfighting.

On January 8th, Ultra Docu welcomes the new year featuring the critically-acclaimed documentary miniseries Matadores. Weekdays at 1 p.m. EST, viewers across the U.S. will have the opportunity to take an insider’s view at one of Spain’s most controversial traditions, bullfighting. Directed by Eva Armenteros and produced by Phileas Productions, Matadores highlights the impact of bullfighting on Spanish culture, as it delves into its influence on music, fashion, advertising, among other aspects of everyday life.

Featuring in-depth commentary and intimate interviews to some of the bullfighting’s most renowned figures, including Juan José Padilla, Alejandro Talavante, and Javier Conde, Matadores takes a look at their influences, motivations, failures and successes, without leaving aside the big controversies that are endangering the future of bullfighting. Ultra Docu will air all 6 episodes; the final episode is scheduled to premiere on January 15th.

“We are excited to start the year offering such a well-thought-out production. This miniseries portrays in a seamless way the new ideologies and doctrines that are influencing one of Spain’s most famous traditions,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “We look forward to continue our commitment of connecting knowledge-seeking fans with more of the trustworthy information they expect from our network.”

