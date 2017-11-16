Ultra Docu Looks to the Cosmos with the Premiere of El Show de Jaime Maussan

West Palm Beach, FL– November 16, 2017 – Ultra Docu, the HD network that provides access to a collection of documentaries on Latin American topics, as well as lifestyle and human-interest programming from around the globe, announced the network premiere ofEl Show de Jaime Maussan, a TV magazine focused on unveiling the truth about alleged UFO sightings and alien encounters.

Starting Monday, November 20, 2017, weekdays at 2 p.m. EST, Ultra Docu will featureEl Show de Jaime Maussan, a nonfiction investigative series that follows Mexican journalist and ufologist, Jaime Maussan, as he travels the world looking for proof of extraterrestrial life. Covering relevant, but yet complex, topics such as the environment, ancient architecture, and astronomy, Jaime gathers evidence in search of the truth behind unexplained UFO reports, alien abductions and reported military cover-ups.

“We are excited to introduce our audience toEl Show de Jaime Maussan. Jaime is a well-known journalist who has dedicated most of his work to expose the existence of extraterrestrial intelligent life across the universe,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Throughout each episode, Jaime will interview alleged eyewitnesses and showcase photographs and video recordings that he believes to be solid proof of life outside Earth.”

Jaime Maussan is an award-winning Mexican journalist and producer known for his work at some of Mexico’s most renowned newspapers and broadcasting outlets, such as El Sol de México, XEXRadioand Televisa. In addition, Jaime has made a notorious career reporting UFO sightings around the world, especially in the U.S. and Latin America. Ultra Docu will now air 53, 30-minute episodes. The final episode ofEl Show de Jaime Maussanis scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Ultra Docu is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Docu’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultradocutv.com andvemox.com.