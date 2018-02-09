Ultra Docu celebrates Valentine’s Day with the TV Series Construir Amor

West Palm Beach, FL – February 9, 2018 – In observance of Valentine’s Day, Ultra Docu, the HD network that provides access to a collection of documentaries on Latin American topics, as well as lifestyle and human-interest programming, will feature the network premiere of Construir Amor, a documentary series that showcases real-life testimonies of the people involved in some of the most heartwarming humanitarian missions around the globe.

Starting February 14th, every Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST, Ultra Docu will feature back-to-back episodes of the inspiring documentary series, Construir Amor. Featuring a journalistic perspective, the series highlights the charitable work done by incredible organizations and individuals around the world, offering an in-depth view of their motives and the positive impact they have on multiple communities.

“Valentine’s Day is much more than a romantic holiday, it celebrates love, friendship, and companionship, which is why it the perfect day to introduce the Ultra Docu audience to such a touching and uplifting production,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “We look forward showcase more stories of abnegation and altruism, as we continue to strengthen our programming lineup with even more compelling documentaries from around the world.”

Directed by Luca Trovellesi Cesana, Construir Amor is a Studio3 TV production. The series has enjoyed international success, including accolades and awards, such as a special recognition at the Venice International Film Festival.

Ultra Docu is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Docu’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultradocutv.com and vemox.com.