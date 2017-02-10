Ultra Clásico to Feature Special Programming on Valentine’s Day

West Palm Beach, FL – February 10, 2017 – To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Ultra Clásico, the Spanish-language channel comprised of digitally re-mastered movies from the Golden Age of Latin American cinema, will feature a whole day filled with romance, passion and excitement on February 14, 2017.

“This Valentine’s Day, the Ultra Clásico audience will be able to binge-watch, throughout the most romantic day of the year, an array of unrivaled movies starring some of the most iconic stars in Latin America, including household names like Sandro de América, Verónica Castro, Jacqueline Andere, Pedro Infante, Fernando Soler and Blanca Estela Pavón,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “This year Ultra Clásico will showcase some of the most talked-about movies from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, as well as unforgettable classic from Argentina and Cuba.”

The films that will be featured during the Valentine’s Day special are: El Mundo Loco de los Jóvenes, De Cocula es el Mariachi, Fallaste Corazón, Casadas en Apuros, Más Fuerte que el Amor, Pura Vida, Ladronzuela, Guadalajara en México, El Gran Mentiroso, Con Quien Andan Nuestros Locos, Al Fin Solas, Johnny Chicano, La Piel del Amor, Embrujo de Amor and El Deseo de Vivir. For more information on Ultra Clásico’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultraclasicotv.com.

Ultra Clásico is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., one of the largest independent media companies specializing in the ownership, distribution, production and technical services of Spanish-and English-language channels, and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty Cable, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

To learn more about Olympusat’s industry-leading efforts, please visitolympusat.com.