Ultra Cine Premieres the Critically-acclaimed Romantic Comedy La ReBúsqueda

West Palm Beach, FL – February 16, 2017 – Ultra Cine, the HD movie network that focuses on award-winning and original films from Spain and Latin America in their original Spanish-language format, announced the network premiere of the critically-acclaimed romantic comedy, La ReBúsqueda, on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 10:15 p.m. EST.

Considered as one of the most successful movies ever made in El Salvador and as the first Salvadorian romantic comedy, La ReBúsqueda promises to take the viewer in a humorous adventure through some of the most beautiful mountains, small towns and landscapes in Central America.

La ReBúsqueda tells the story of Ana, a young woman who returns to her home country with the idea of spending time with her family, without knowing that her only living relatives are plotting to steal an inheritance from her. In order to prevent Ana from finding out about the money, her aunt and her cousin convince her to travel across the country looking for love with the help of a “magician”, who purposely ruins every single one of her romantic dates. Their main objective is to keep Ana distracted and claim the fortune for themselves.

“I’m confident that La ReBúsqueda is going to be a big hit among the Ultra Cine audience. The director, Álvaro Martínez, portrays the story in such way that captures the viewer’s attention from beginning to end,” said Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The movie’s well-written script provides comedic relief, while still addressing a much deeper message of love and self-discovery.”

Starring Cristina Meléndez, Carlos Arrechea and Pacún López, La ReBúsqueda has successfully participated in various international film festivals and received numerous recognitions and awards including the Award of Excellence for Best Feature Film, the Award of Excellence for Best Leading Actress, and the Award of Merit in Direction at the 4th annual Indie Fest Film Awards.

Ultra Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 100+ SD and HD Spanish-and English-language television networks, and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Liberty Cable, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultracinetv.com.