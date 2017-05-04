Ultra Cine Announces the Premiere of the Sport Drama La Gran Pelea

West Palm Beach, FL – May 4, 2017 – Ultra Cine, the HD movie network that focuses on award-winning and original films from Spain and Latin America in their original Spanish-language format, announced the network premiere of the Venezuelan sport drama, La Gran Pelea, on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST.

Starring Juliana Cuervos, Andreina Calderón and Yulyannys Medina, La Gran Pelea tells the story of a group of female boxers who are in constant competition against each other and struggle to prevail over the daily adversities in life. Hoping to become the most dominant fighter and to win the love of her mother, Helena must overcome fearless competition including formidable opponents such as La Diabla and her own sister.

“Ultra Cine is known for the quality of its films; I’m certain that this film is going to be a big success among our audience,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The cast and crew of La Gran Pelea did a splendid job portraying the story. The film showcases the strength and determination of Venezuelan women and the Latin American community.”

La Gran Pelea is a Rodando Films production written and directed by Luis Cerasa. The film received positive reviews in its native Venezuela and has successfully participated in various international film festivals, including the Festival Internacional del Nuevo Cine Latinoamericano also known as the Habana Film Festival, and the Festival del Cine Venezolano.

Ultra Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultracinetv.com.

