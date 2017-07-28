Ultra Cine Adds More Star Power to its Programming Lineup

West Palm Beach, FL – July 28, 2017 – Ultra Cine, the HD movie network that focuses on award-winning and original films from Spain and Latin America in their original Spanish-language format, announced that starting this week it will premiere four critically-acclaimed movies per month starring some of the biggest names in international cinema.

“Our goal is to continue to offer unrivaled entertainment to our audience, which is why we have put together a collection of films featuring household names and award-winning talent,” said Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Ultra Cine is already known for the quality of its content, and starting this month we are adding, even more, star power to our programming lineup.”

The star-packed movies that will premiere this month on Ultra Cine are: Spinning Boris starring Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Lapaglia and Live Schreiber; Kung Fu Killerstarring David Carradine, Daryl Hannah and Jimmy Taenaka; Mask of the Ninja starring Casper Van Dien, Anthony Brandon Wong and Bellamy Young; and Good Fences starring Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Mo’Nique.

Spinning Boris

August 5, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Roger Spottiswoode

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Lapaglia and Live Schreiber

Synopsis: Set in 1996, Spinning Boris is a star-packed movie about three Americans who traveled to Russia on a secret mission: to pose as political consultants and infiltrate President Yeltsin’s reelection campaign.

Kung Fu Killer

August 12, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Philip Spink

Cast: David Carradine, Daryl Hannah and Jimmy Taenaka

Synopsis: Starring the legendary Kung Fu star David Carradine, Kung Fu Killer tells the story of a Caucasian monk who infiltrates the underworld to find the killers of his grandmaster and avenge her death.

Mask of the Ninja

August 19, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Bradford May

Cast: Casper Van Dien, Anthony Brandon Wong and Bellamy Young

Synopsis: Mask of the Ninja follows the story of a terrible murder; a Japanese millionaire was ambushed and killed by a group of ninja assassins. Luckily there was one eyewitness, but when the police tried to interview her, she kept repeating the same thing: kokushibyu, which in her native language means the black death.

Good Fences

August 26, 2017 at 10 p.m. EST

Director: Ernest Dickerson

Cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Mo’Nique

Synopsis: Set in the 1970’s, Good Fences stars the Academy Award winning actress Whoopi Goldberg and the acclaimed actor and political activist Danny Glover. After winning a high-profile case, an African American lawyer decides to move with his wife and children, from his working-class neighborhood, to a more elegant community in Connecticut. However, the American Dream becomes a horrible nightmare.

Ultra Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Cine’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultracinetv.com and vemox.com..