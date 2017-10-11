ULTIMATE FOOTBALL FANS BRINGS COMPLEMENTARY ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP FOOTBALL FAN BASED CONTENT TO MIPCOM 2017

11 October 2017, London –Ultimate Football Fan (UFF)is bringing a variety of fan based football content to MIPCOM 2017 in Cannes, France October 16-19, 2017. It is seeking a distributor for a long-form reality show, called Blud Bruvvas, based on the formation of the Arsenal Fan TV Football Club by Robbie Lyle, the founder and creator talent behind Arsenal Fan TV. UFF will also be speaking to broadcasters who are seeking fan based football content from across the world for their schedules next summer during the World Cup.

UFF is a new digital football platform and content hub that unites football fans with some of the world’s most influential vloggers. The explosion of fan based channels across the YouTube landscape is one of the fastest growing sectors in media and has attracted investment from Liberty Media and Turner Broadcasting.

Blud Bruvvas

Robbie Lyle runs Arsenal Fan TV, one of YouTube’s largest football fan channels, with an average viewing audience of 23million views per month. Together with UFF, Robbie is now filming the eventful road to creating the Arsenal Fan TV Football Club. A 24 minute format made for broadcast and online television, Blud Bruvvas is UFF and Robbie’s first reality format production, bridging the gap between traditional and new media channels. The first season will have eight episodes and will be available in early 2018.

Robbie Lyle, founder of Arsenal Fan TV, said: “It is amazing to be working with UFF on our first reality format. People told me a channel about football fans would never work and now Arsenal Fan TV is one of the biggest fan channels in the world. I am very excited to see what we can do next.”

World Cup Football Content

UFF will be bringing their influencer network to the World Cup in 2018 and is actively seeking broadcasters who are looking for content to complement their schedules next summer during the FIFA World Cup June and July 2018.

Brett Loriet Best, Managing Director of UFF, said: “The response by football fans across the world to fan based TV has been phenomenal. Loyal football fans can’t get enough from authentic football commentators as illustrated in the viewing figures. We wanted to harness this excitement and bring programming content that will work across both traditional broadcast as well as online channels. This format and this genre perfectly unites the changing nature of audiences.”

UFF partnered with DIG for its UK launch in September, following a soft launch in South Africa in June 2017 and a sneak peek at IBC last month. It is raising funds through an Indigogo crowd funding campaign which will help fund the app and the reality TV show.

For more information about UFF content, please contact:

Brett Loriet Best: +44 (0)7795807810, bret.lorietbest@uffa.tv

Tom Davidson: +44 (0)782 443 3233, tom.davidson@uffa.tv

###

About Ultimate Football Fans (UFF): Ultimate Football Fans is a new digital platform and content hub that unites football fans with some of the world’s most influential football bloggers. The platform’s original content features TV shows, live shows and fan-centric news made with the football fan in mind. For more details see www.uff.tv.

About Digital Innovation Group (DIG): DIG is the largest independent group of digital agencies in the UK. The group companies are best known for their innovations across emerging media developing seminal initiatives in multi-screen video, big data, social trending and programmatic advertising for the likes of BBC, Virgin Media, Orange & FreeSat amongst others. For more details see www.digitalinnovationgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Clare Plaisted

PRComs

clare@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054