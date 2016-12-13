Ukrkosmos Launches DTH Teleport Powered by Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Dec. 13, 2016 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Ukrkosmos, the state-appointed operator of satellite telecommunications systems in Ukraine, has selected a Harmonic video compression solution to support its new teleport offering for direct-to-home (DTH) service delivery. Harmonic's Electra(TM) X2 advanced media processor provides high-quality, low-bandwidth MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC variable-bitrate encoding of SD and HD video content for live DTH services, enabling Ukrkosmos to deliver more channels with superior video quality.

"Our new teleport service is unique to the marketplace, as it allows local DTH operators to use several satellites simultaneously, based on factors such as capacity and geographical location. To get the most out of the teleport's bandwidth, we needed to partner with an expert in video compression solutions," said Yuri Balychev, first deputy general director at Ukrkosmos. "Harmonic's Electra X2 media processor offers bandwidth efficiency, exceptional video quality and scalability giving our customers the means to drive new revenue-generating services now and in the future."

Due to several factors, including increased DTH delivery costs, the satellite TV industry is looking to adopt more efficient video delivery approaches, such as shared capacity via teleports. Harmonic's Electra X2 media processor boosts video compression efficiency for Ukrkosmos operators.

Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), the Electra X2 media processor supports a variety of formats and codecs, including the next-generation HEVC codec, providing Ukrkosmos with a flexible and bandwidth-efficient solution. With the Electra X2 solution, Ukrkosmos can control multiple encoding and playout operations from a single interface. Reducing the number of discrete boxes in the broadcast chain reduces network complexity, resulting in an operation that is easier to set up, manage and maintain.

"Today's operators are looking for cost-effective distribution methods for their channels without sacrificing video quality," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, EMEA, at Harmonic. "Harmonic has extensive experience working with DTH operators and delivers significantly improved efficiency, better video quality and simplified upgradeability over competing encoder technologies. As Ukrkosmos' teleport grows, and its customers' video delivery requirements change, the Electra X2 solution will scale to keep their DTH business competitive."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Electra(TM) X2 media processor and PURE Compression Engine(TM) products. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products may not meet some or all of their anticipated performance capabilities or provide some or all of the anticipated level of financial benefits and savings expected by customers.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2015, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

Photo Links:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-ElectraX2.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic Electra(TM) X2 Advanced Media Processor

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Ukrkosmos%20Launches%20DTH%20Telep...