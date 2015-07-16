UK Post House StormHD Steps Up to Forscene

LONDON -- July 16, 2015 -- UK full-service post house StormHD has incorporated Forscene into its broadcast post-production workflow after a number of clients requested the professional video editing software be made available on their projects. StormHD has worked with several major productions, including David Attenborough's Big Birds and Terra Mater Factual Studio's international UHD release of Namibia Sand Rivers, produced by Mike Birkhead Associates. The facility is currently using Forscene on "When Do You Get Off?" The dating-format series is commissioned by ITV and produced by Keshet International, with several other projects in the funnel.

"We have looked at cloud-based solutions before, but they have been notoriously expensive and complicated to integrate into our infrastructure. Forscene has been smoother than I could ever imagine to slot into our existing workflows," said Paul Ingvarsson, co-founder of StormHD. "Increasingly we're being asked to quote on projects that require us to have Forscene in order to be considered. Clients like using Forscene. It's a name they trust, and it's becoming synonymous with cloud-based editing and logging within the UK post industry -- and probably worldwide. Personally I've gone from sceptic to admirer of the technology in the time since we began using it. It's a great service to add to our facility for our clients."

Forbidden installed a Forscene server at the StormHD facility to manage ingest, uploading, proxy creation, file transfer, and more. Forscene's ingest is based on watch folders for an entirely automated process as soon as media is ingested into targeted folders on the facilities' shared storage, the server is triggered to create proxy versions which are then uploaded to the Forscene cloud. The media is immediately available for post-production in Forscene on any device, over a standard Internet connection. StormHD's team members can also communicate directly with one another and with clients using the chat window built into the interface.

"The interface is intuitive, and the client-side caching of proxy media makes it very snappy to use. I don't even realise that the media is in the cloud -- even when I'm using it at home," Ingvarsson said. "Also, once the watch folders are created on the server, transcoding and uploading is as lightning-quick as consolidating our rushes to the ISIS. So once we have all the media on our shared storage, it is also all in the Forscene cloud, too."

"The fact that post houses are getting requests for Forscene is an indication of the platform's value and effectiveness and its ever-growing popularity," said Jason Cowan, business development director at Forbidden. "We've designed Forscene to integrate into even the most complex workflows quickly and easily, with minimal training required, so that post houses like StormHD can start realizing value right away."

