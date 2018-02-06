Two leading consulting and search firms, Sucherman Group and Simon Pollock & Co., announce global partnership

NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, LONDON, January 18, 2018



The Sucherman Group, the leading management consulting and executive search firm in the media and entertainment space, announced today a business partnership with Simon Pollock & Co., a prominent London-based search firm, to extend the Sucherman Group’s business into Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and Asia.



The partnership, effective immediately, will enable the firm to offer overseas executive search and consulting services to its many U.S.-based clients: Sucherman Group CEO Erik Sorenson said, “For several years, we’ve been strategizing on how to grow with our clients as they expand beyond the North American market and Simon is the first global partner to meet our high standards and values. Simon’s firm has a unique combination of global media experience along with an intimate knowledge of executive search.”



Stuart F. Sucherman, the firm’s Chairman and Founder, said “Because content can travel as never before in unprecedented ways, media and entertainment companies are truly global today. Regardless of where clients are based, they require trustworthy expertise across the globe. We have great respect for Simon and look forward to a long and fruitful union.”



Simon Pollock, said, “My global clients are all looking to do more business in the USA and I couldn’t be more delighted to work with Sucherman Group as our exclusive partner in that most important market. They really are the leader in this space.”



##

Sucherman Group was founded in 1987 by its Chairman, Stuart F. Sucherman. Led by Chief Executive Officer Erik Sorenson, Sucherman Group has been driving success for premier companies in the media and entertainment sectors and major executives have sought its services in management consulting and executive search. In the past year, Sucherman Group has served more clients at the intersection of tech and media, along with consulting work for major media companies and several tech startups. With offices on both U.S. coasts, the firm’s primary focus is to work with C-Suite creative elements within these organizations to generate business and programming strategies, re-design organizational structures and decision-making processes, to provide 360-degree feedback and manage and recruit key executives.

Simon Pollock has more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment business. He has held senior international roles at Disney, Sony and A&E Networks. Before founding Simon Pollock & Co., he was the Head of Practice, Media and Entertainment for global search firm Heidrick & Struggles, based in London. Simon also has served on the board of OSN (the leading provider of PayTV in the Middle East) in Dubai and currently serves as a non-exec director of the Denver based media audit specialist MAI.

Simon Pollock & Co. is based in London.





Media Contact:

Sucherman Group Erik Sorenson – +1 212 827 0101

Simon Pollock & Co. Ltd Simon Pollock - +44 203 715 0723