Two IHSE USA Solutions Receive Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2019

CRANBURY, N.J. — June 26, 2019 — The Draco ultra DP 240 esports KVM extender and R488 Secure IP Remote Access (SIRA) Gateway — both high-end KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) display management solutions from IHSE USA — were honored with Best of Show awards at InfoComm 2019.

Designed specifically for esports venues supporting high frame rates, the Draco ultra DP 240 was named Best of Show by two different publications: AV Technology and Sound and Video Contractor. The Draco ultra DP 240 is the industry's first high-frequency extender for gaming applications, supporting refresh rates up to 240 hertz. The extender solution allows users to operate CPUs from devices at a remotely located workstation — supporting DisplayPort video devices, keyboards, and pointing devices — over a single duplex fiber cable. These KVM extenders support gaming keyboards, allowing ultra-fast response times demanded by professional gamers.

The R488 SIRA Gateway for KVM also won a Best of Show award from AV Technology. The SIRA Gateway is designed to reduce the time and cost associated with managing multisite computer sources by combining networked workstations and local computers under a single display management system. In industry applications such as video production or broadcasting, workflow is tremendously improved when operators can share multiple computer sources, no matter if they are centralized or located across the globe. The new SIRA Gateway adds more flexibility to the Draco tera KVM matrix series without sacrificing the philosophy of securely isolating the core matrix and signal management from TCP/IP. Encrypted signal transmission via IP ensures protection of intellectual property while still offering the most flexible access to matrices connected from remote locations via private or public networks.

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

Photo Caption: Draco ultra DP 240 esports KVM extender and R488 Secure IP Remote Access (SIRA) Gateway received Best of Show awards at InfoComm 2019.

