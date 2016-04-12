TVU Networks to Showcase Live VR Transmission Over IP

Mountain View, CA – TVU Networks, the global technology leader in live IP video solutions, today announced that TVU VR, the first IP- and cellular-based live virtual reality transmission solution, will be shown at NAB 2016(Booth #SU4405). Although significant research and development has gone into the development of virtual reality capture and display, the lack of a mobile transmitting device supporting virtual reality has impeded its adoption for use in sports, major events and news. TVU VR removes this barrier to larger scale adoption.

By incorporating TVU’s Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) technology, TVU VR can stream live VR content from anywhere, even in a moving environment like a car or train. TVU VR delivers an ultra-high definition, full frame rate and live 360-degree fully immersive video to any VR headset. The TVU VR transmission solution is platform agnostic. It can deliver video to all major VR platforms including Google Cardboard, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive and others.

With the ability to transmit live video, TVU VR delivers a true and convincing feeling of being teleported to the actual location, allowing broadcasters to put their viewers in the middle of the event, such as concerts, sports or news. TVU VR has the power to transport the viewer to anywhere in the world – in real-time, virtually.

A pioneer in IP video technology, TVU Networks leads the way guiding thousands of companies worldwide to transition to a predominantly IP-based infrastructure. TVU’s new VR solution is further proof of the technology’s ability to transmit live from any video source and distribute that video to any external viewing device over IP.

“This technological advancement aligns TVU’s expertise in IP and continued efforts to deliver solutions that help broadcasters stay competitive and meet the needs of their audience. The ability to take video from any source and make that available to their viewers in any way they want to experience it is critical for our customers, ” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “TVU VR is another example of our commitment to technology innovation that helps support broadcasters as they transform increasingly into media companies.”

TVU will showcase all of its solutions, designed to help organizations fully leverage the extraordinary power of IP for video broadcast, in Booth #SU4405 during NAB, to be held from April 16-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

TVU One is the company’s fifth-generation live mobile IP newsgathering transmitter. It delivers the same transmission resiliency, performance, picture quality and sub-second latency of a full-size backpack transmitter in a substantially smaller and lighter form factor. TVU One features TVU Networks’ patented Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm, Smart VBR technology, and the TVU264 video codec. It’s available with embedded modems and can transmit simultaneously over multiple mediums, including cellular, microwave, MIMO microwave mesh, Ka-band and Ku-band satellite, BGAN, WiFi, and Ethernet.

TVU Grid, an IP video distribution, routing and switching system gives broadcasters the ability to seamlessly switch live IP video content and share live streams between remote locations. TVU Grid removes the walls from broadcast stations, empowering users to distribute or collect content with just the click of a button.

The company’s TVU Anywhere app turns an iPhone or Android device into a live video transmitter. Designed to turn your portable smart device or laptop instantly into a transmitter, TVU Anywhere enables reporters to instantly capture and transmit footage from anywhere at any time. TVU Anywhere is easy to use – just download the app to a smartphone, tablet or laptop, open the application and start transmitting video. TVU Anywhere uses a 3G/4G/LTE wireless connection and WiFi when available to transmit live video to a TVU Receiver.

TVU MLink live video uplink transmitter brings cellular 3G/4G LTE transmission capabilities to satellite and microwave vehicles, vans and trucks. Designed for fixed deployment, MLink is a one RU rack unit that is capable of aggregating the transmission signals from multiple transmission mediums simultaneously, including cellular, satellite, microwave, WiFi and Ethernet.

TVUMe is an online video marketplace where broadcasters can sell and trade recorded video content and sell live video streams from a simple interface. Users can buy video content from other broadcasters, freelancers and independent production crews from around the world. Additionally, production crews can use the TVUMe online service to list production services and equipment for future booking, providing broadcasters with access to professional video crews around the globe.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.