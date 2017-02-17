TVU Networks to Showcase Full Line of IP Video Solutions at NAB 2017

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – TVU Networks will concentrate its efforts at this year’s NAB convention around demonstrating its hardware and software ecosystem for IP video. A full range of current and new TVU solutions, including the MLink TE4500 H.265/HEVC rack-mount encoder, TVU RPS (Remote Production System), TVU One mobile IP transmitter, and TVU Anywhere app will be on display in TVU’s NAB booth (C3739) this April. TVU will make its first appearance in the Central Hall this year, moving from its traditional location in South Hall. NAB 2017 runs from April 22 through the 27th at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Several soon-to-be-announced solutions supporting live video content will be introduced at NAB 2017, including new additional support for the H.265/HEVC (high-efficiency video codec) compression standard, which the company recently announced at NAB Show New York. “This is a very exciting time for those of us who specialize in IP-based video solutions,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “The advancements inherent in the H.265/HEVC algorithm are a game-changer in terms of more efficient compression, requiring less data transmission. This year’s NAB will highlight our efforts in that area as well as show our continued commitment to live video production with improvements based on customer feedback across our entire product line.”

Among the H.265 compatible products on hand in the NAB booth will be the MLink TE4500. The TVU MLink live video uplink transmitter brings cellular 3G/4G LTE transmission capabilities to satellite and microwave vehicles, vans and trucks. The MLink TE4500 is a rack-mount encoder that transmits video using HEVC video compression and Inverse StatMux Plus advanced IP video technology. The MLink TE4500 delivers the same high quality picture that’s currently available with TVU’s award-winning cellular IP-based live video transmitters but with more efficient compression, requiring less data transmission.

MLink:

For live remote production and transmission, TVU RPS offers producers 24/7 field coverage at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods. TVU RPS allows for the production of a live, synchronized multi-camera program in a remote location using mainly a broadcaster’s existing control room in their studio and a public Internet connection from the field. The TVU RPS transmitter encodes up to six synchronized SDI sources and transmits high-quality and low-latency IP video from the remote location to a studio-based receiver, and the receiver outputs six synchronized SDI outputs. By utilizing existing in-house production staff and equipment at the studio, a broadcaster no longer needs its own production crew in the field, saving significant cost in producing a remote, multi-camera live shot.

With direct streaming capabilities to Facebook Live, TVU continues to drive social media interaction online between content creators and viewers. “Our overall integration between our product line and Facebook Live has proven to be an extremely popular, inexpensive and immediate way for the full range of our customer base, from local TV stations, to houses of worship, sports broadcasters, to online content providers to communicate with their audience,” Shen explained. “We look forward to hearing more from our customers at NAB about how they’re taking advantage of this application and from others curious about how our technology can benefit their operations.”

TVU Networks will also showcase its flagship TVU One live mobile IP newsgathering transmitter – a compact solution that delivers high-quality IP video transmission performance and features the company’s patented Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm to transmit dependable HD quality video with less than one second latency. It’s available with embedded modems and can transmit simultaneously over multiple mediums, including cellular, microwave, MIMO microwave mesh, Ka-band and Ku-band satellite, BGAN, WiFi, and Ethernet.

TVU One:

The TVU Anywhere app, which enables organizations to instantly capture and transmit footage from their mobile smart device, will be demoed in the NAB booth. TVU Anywhere enables reporters to instantly capture and transmit footage from anywhere at any time. TVU Anywhere is easy to use –download the app to a smartphone, tablet or laptop, open the application and start transmitting video. TVU Anywhere uses a 3G/4G/LTE wireless connection and WiFi when available to transmit live video to a TVU Receiver.

This NAB marks the company’s first in the Central Hall. TVU is moving from its traditional location in the South Upper Hall of the LVCC to the Central Hall. This hall will become TVU’s home at the LVCC for future NAB shows.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions give broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.