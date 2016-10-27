TVU Networks to Showcase Full Line of IP Based Video Solutions at NAB Show New York

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – TVU Networks announces that it will showcase its latest IP-based live video solutions at the upcoming NAB Show New York, including the company’s new MLink TE4500 H.265/HEVC and 4K encoding solution and TVU RPS (Remote Production System), as well as its two cloud-based workflow solutions, TVU Alert and TVU Command Center. Taking place November 9-10 at the Javits Convention Center, TVU Networks will display its full range of transmission, management, production and distribution solutions in Booth #725.

The MLink TE4500 H.265/HEVC and 4K encodingsolution is a rack-mount encoder that transmits video using HEVC video compression and Inverse StatMux Plus advanced IP video technology. The MLink TE4500 delivers the same high quality picture that’s currently available with TVU’s award-winning cellular IP-based live video transmitters but with more efficient compression, requiring less data transmission.

TVU RPS allows for the production of a live, synchronized multi-camera program in a remote location using mainly a broadcaster’s existing control room in their studio and a public Internet connection from the field. The TVU RPS transmitter encodes up to six synchronized SDI sources and transmits high-quality and low-latency IP video from the remote location to a studio-based receiver, and the receiver outputs six synchronized SDI outputs. By utilizing existing in-house production staff and equipment at the studio, a broadcaster no longer needs its own production crew in the field, saving significant cost in producing a remote, multi-camera live shot.

Both TVU Alert and TVU Command are cloud-based solutions that help broadcasters control get to air first with live video from the most important breaking stories. TVU Alert makes it quick and simple to send mission-critical

alerts, such as breaking news, anywhere throughout a news organization to and from any TVU edge device. TVU Command Center allows central management and control of all the TVU transmitters, receivers, and services within a group from virtually anywhere.

TVU Grid will also be shown in the TVU Networks’ NAB Show New York booth. TVU Grid is an IP video distribution, routing and switching system that gives broadcasters the ability to seamlessly switch live IP video content and share live streams between remote locations. TVU Grid removes the walls from broadcast stations, empowering users to distribute or collect content with just the click of a button.

TVU Networks will also showcase its flagship TVU One live mobile IP newsgathering transmitter – a compact solution that delivers high-quality IP video transmission performance and features the company’s patented Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm to transmit dependable HD quality video with less than one second latency. It’s available with embedded modems and can transmit simultaneously over multiple mediums, including cellular, microwave, MIMO microwave mesh, Ka-band and Ku-band satellite, BGAN, WiFi, and Ethernet.

Other popular offerings in the company’s product line include the TVU Anywhere app, which turns an iPhone or Android device into a live video transmitter, and the TVU MLink live video uplink transmitter, which brings cellular 3G/4G LTE transmission capabilities to satellite and microwave vehicles, vans and trucks.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.