TVU Networks to Provide Full Slate of Live Video Services During Super Bowl Week

Mountain View, CA –TVU Networks, the global technology leader in live mobile IP newsgathering solutions, today announced that it is making available an extensive level of video uplink and distribution services for its customers and other professional broadcasters planning to transmit live from the Super Bowl host city of Santa Clara as well as in and around the San Francisco Bay Area. Super Bowl 50 taking place on February 7 promises to be one of the most watched global events in 2016 with the golden anniversary of Super Bowl and the well-known and popular host location of the Bay Area. In addition to the on-site support TVU normally provides for major events, TVU will fully utilize its headquarters in Mountain View, CA — just 10 minutes from Levi’s Stadium and near other planned Super Bowl event venues such as the Moscone Center, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and the SAP Center, TVU Networks is effectively positioned to provide on-location and on-demand service and support for its full line of IP based live video transmission solutions.

“We have had a number of requests and continuing strong interest from major broadcasters in terms of on-site TVU equipment and support for this year’s big game. We are prepared to meet the needs of our customers from our headquarters located near all major planned Super Bowl events. Broadcasters will find that having access to TVU equipment, engineers and dedicated workspace locally in the San Francisco Bay Area is going to be invaluable to their live video coverage,” said Ken Valdiserri, VP of Sports Sales and Business Development, TVU Networks.

TVU Networks has had a significant presence at prior Super Bowls. For this year’s game, TVU will offer a range of on-location services including TVUPack mobile IP based transmitters and accessories and TVU Receivers for video distribution as well as the following:

Local cellular 4G and LTE datacards;

Dedicated microwave mesh network in multiple locations in and around the San Francisco Bay Area including major venues hosting Super Bowl activities and events;

Technical support from experienced TVU personnel;

Office space with high speed Ethernet and WiFi for meetings and for use as an operational staging area.

More information about TVU solutions and sign up for support for Super Bowl 50 can be found at www.tvunetworks.com/SB50.

TVU solutions include a full line of award-winning lightweight and portable TVUPack and TVU One cellular live video transmitters, fixed mounted TVU MLink for ENG vans and the TVU Anywhere app that turns an iPhone or Android device into a live video transmitter. TVU also has the industry leading TVU Grid, an IP based switching, routing and distribution video solution.

TVUPack - The award-winning TVUPack is a portable IP newsgathering solution enabling broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD video of interviews and events over multiple cellular, satellite, microwave, WiFi, WiMax, and BGAN connections, giving organizations and individuals the satellite or microwave TV truck or van functionality in a lightweight backpack. Using proprietary Inverse StatMux Plus technology to ensure the highest-quality picture possible, TVUPack enables organizations to broadcast live HD video from virtually any location in the world.

TVU One - The new fifth generation mobile IP newsgathering transmitter is a breakthrough in design and performance. TVU One delivers the same Inverse StatMux Plus transmission resiliency, HD picture quality and sub-second latency of a full-size mobile cellular backpack solution but in a ultra-compact size and weight form factor.

TVU MLink - TVU MLink brings cellular 3G/4G LTE transmission capabilities to satellite and microwave vehicles, vans and trucks. Designed for fixed deployment, MLink is a one RU rack unit that is capable of aggregating the transmission signals from multiple transmission mediums simultaneously, including cellular, satellite, microwave, WiFi and Ethernet.

TVU Grid - The award-winning TVU Grid is a powerful, yet simple IP-video distribution, routing and switching system giving broadcasters the ability to seamlessly switch live IP video content and share live video streams between multiple remote locations. With TVU Grid, the walls of broadcast stations are knocked down, enabling them to efficiently distribute or collect content with just the click of a button.

TVU Anywhere - Designed to turn your portable smart device or laptop instantly into a transmitter, TVU Anywhere is a powerful tool enabling reporters to instantly capture and transmit footage from anywhere at anytime. TVU Anywhere is easy to use – just download the app to your smartphone, tablet or laptop, open the application and start transmitting video. TVU Anywhere uses your device’s 3G/4G/LTE wireless connection and WiFi when available to transmit live video to a TVU Receiver.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events.

About TVU Networks

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, TVU Networks is a technology and market leader in IP-based live video solutions. TVU’s solutions help transform broadcasters’ SDI-based video acquisition, transmission, routing, distribution and management operations to an IP-based infrastructure. TVU serves customers of all sizes in more than 80 countries from industries that include news broadcast, web streaming, law enforcement, sports, corporate and government. In broadcast markets around the world including the USA, China and other major economic powers, TVU is the dominant market leader with more than half of all news broadcast stations using its IP video solutions, which includes TVUPack, the award-winning mobile live cellular uplink solution, TVU Grid, the award-winning IP video switching, routing and distribution solution, and TVU One, the company’s most recent, ultra-compact video innovation. TVU Networks is a pioneer in IP video technology and is leading the way in helping organizations looking to transition to a predominantly IP-based infrastructure. Many of the largest news broadcast station groups in the world have deployed TVU Grid and are leveraging it in their existing workflow infrastructures. More information about TVU Networks can be found at www.tvunetworks.com.