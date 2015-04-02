TVU Networks Launches TVU Sports Division to Meet Growing Demand For Live Video in Sports Market

TVU Hires Industry Veteran Ken Valdiserri to Lead TVU Sports, Drive Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – March 31, 2015 – TVU Networks, the global technology leader in live IP video solutions, today announced the formation of TVU Sports, a dedicated division that will further expand TVU’s ability to help sports organizations better connect with fans and create new revenue streams using video. As part of the creation of the TVU Sports division, TVU has hired industry veteran Ken Valdiserri to lead the company’s initiatives.

Since 2013, TVU has seen tremendous growth as sports franchises and leagues have looked to extend their use of live video to meet the demands of rabid fan bases. TVU has worked closely with a number of prominent sports leagues and franchises, including the National Football League, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, and the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA. The creation of the TVU Sports division will enable TVU to expand operations within the sports market and help organizations meet the growing demand for video from fans and media alike.

As the head of TVU Sports, Ken Valdiserri brings 25 years of experience in the professional sports arena to TVU, with expertise in branding, marketing, media, sales, and public relations. He has led public relations and marketing efforts for the Chicago Bears of the NFL and the Chicago White Sox of Major League Baseball and was the mastermind of the 1985 Bears’ famed “Super Bowl Shuffle” video. Ken has also worked extensively with other prominent sports organizations such as the University of Notre Dame, the Arena Football League, and the WWE/XFL.

“TVU began a coordinated effort to work with organizations in the sports industry in 2013, when NFL great Ronnie Lott joined our organization. Under Lott’s leadership, TVU has been able to work with many of the top sports brands in the world as they use TVU solutions to expand their marketing efforts and deliver live video to fans and media organizations,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “We’re thrilled to add Ken Valdiserri to the TVU team. Ken is one of the most well known and respected sports marketing minds, and we look forward to growing the TVU Sports brand under his capable leadership.”

“Ken’s extensive experience working at all levels of the sports business world is unparalleled. With his deep expertise in the inner workings of both sports and media, Ken is uniquely qualified to work closely with sports leagues and teams to create tailored TVU video solutions for them to better connect with fan bases and expand revenue streams,” said Greg Bensel, Senior Vice President of Communications, New Orleans Saints.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVUPack family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online, and mobile platforms. The TVUPack family of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the London Summer Games, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and the Super Bowl. For more information about TVUPack and other TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.