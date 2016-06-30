TVU Networks Guarantees Live Video over IP from Anywhere with New QOS Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – TVU Networks, the global technology leader in live IP video solutions, is introducing a service that guarantees live video transmission at a minimum speed of 2Mbps over cellular networks, from any environment, as long as a cell connection exists. TVU CAN (Cellular Assurance Network) is a complementary technology, integrated with TVU’s proprietary Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) algorithm for enhanced transmission, and requires no additional hardware.

Available for the Republican and Democratic National Conventions later this month in Cleveland and Philadelphia respectively, TVU CAN provides an additional layer of flexibility and dependability when shooting live video inside and outside of buildings. TVU will also offer a full range of remote and on-location equipment, service and support for live video coverage of both National Conventions.

“Guaranteed QOS is considered the Holy Grail of dependable network reception and broadcast resiliency for wireless live video transmission. With TVU CAN, broadcasters no longer need to rely on other transmission means or dedicated hardware,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “For broadcasters doing live video transmission from high crowd areas, large events and other bandwidth challenged surroundings, TVU CAN delivers peace-of-mind for live video broadcast from practically anywhere.”

TVU mobile cellular transmitters were designed from the ground up to provide reliable live video transmission in volatile or bandwidth-challenged areas such as sports stadiums, remote areas, and major live events. Powered by IS+, TVU transmitters simultaneously aggregate any combination of bandwidth mediums, including cellular 3G/4G LTE, WiFi, Ethernet, Ka-band, and Ka-band satellite, microwave, microwave mesh, and BGAN to deliver a broadcast image with sub-second latency. Advanced Forward Error Correction technology produces superior transmission performance. IS+ uses minimal data overhead without the latency introduced by packet retransmission.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.