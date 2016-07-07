TVU Networks’ Facebook Live Integration Brings Daily Mass Services Home for Thousands in San Antonio and Beyond

Mountain View, CA – The Archdiocese of San Antonio’s Catholic television station, CTSA (Catholic Television of San Antonio), has become the first TVU Networks’ house of worship customer to take advantage of the company’s new Facebook Live integration. Starting June 27th, the Archdiocese has been live streaming its daily Mass service over its Facebook Live account to parishioners in San Antonio and anyone else in the world looking to connect with its message.

The CTSA broadcasts locally produced video content and covers off-site events such as local graduations and holiday celebrations using its TVUPack cellular 4G/LTE portable transmitter. Using the Facebook Live integration with TVUPack, the Archdiocese’s daily Mass services are streamed to the CTSA’s Facebook page:

http://bit.ly/29bW3ov

“Adding the Facebook live component gives us a reach we could never think of achieving though traditional means,” said Dagoberto Patlan, Operations Manager, CTSA. “The potential for viewership from Catholics from all over the world is just astounding. Not only does this serve those who are shut ins or the infirmed, but parishioners who’ve relocated from San Antonio, like serving military and college students away from home. They can now tune in either live or play the Mass back later in the day, maintaining that connection to home and to their religion. Our core mission is outreach by media channels, and the TVU Pack with Facebook integration helps us fulfill that mission – to a tee.”

CTSA’s long-term plan is to provide live streams of other events in the Archdiocese via Facebook Live, such as press conferences, prayer services and on-location programs such as World Youth Day with Pope Francis.

