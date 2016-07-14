TVU Networks to Exhibit Latest IP Video Solutions at 2016 TAB Convention

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – TVU Networks, the global technology leader in live IP video solutions, will again attend and showcase its popular video-over-IP technology at next month’s Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 63rd Annual Convention & Trade Show in Booth 41. Taking place August 10-11 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel, TAB is the largest state broadcast association convention in the nation.

TVU Networks will demonstrate its new cloud-based TVU Alert and TVU Command Center workflow solutions. TVU Alert is a cloud-hosted service that makes it quick and simple to send mission-critical alerts, such as breaking news, anywhere throughout a news organization with the push of a button. Featuring a robust set of tools, TVU Command Center is also a cloud-based solution that allows central management and control of all the TVU transmitters, receivers, and services within a group from virtually anywhere. Together, the two solutions help broadcasters get to air first with live video from the most important breaking stories.

Another focus of the TVU Networks’ TAB Show booth will be its TVU One live mobile newsgathering transmitter – a compact solution that delivers transmission resiliency, performance, picture quality and sub-second latency in an ultra-compact and light form factor. TVU One features the company’s patented Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm, Smart VBR technology, and the TVU.264 video codec. The solution comes with multiple embedded LTE modems and can transmit simultaneously over up to ten connections, including cellular, microwave, MIMO microwave mesh, Ka-band and Ku-band satellite, BGAN, WiFi, and Ethernet.

“The Texas Association of Broadcasters is an organization with a strong history and recognition in the region’s community of broadcast industry professionals,” said Eric Chang, TVU Networks VP of Marketing. “We’re looking forward to demonstrating our cloud-based workflow products to attendees as well as showcasing our newest advancements in IP-based live video technology at this year’s TAB Show.”

TVU Networks provides a full portfolio of video-over-IP solutions designed to give broadcasters innovative, flexible and reliable tools to acquire live video content from anywhere and distribute it to anywhere. Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.