TVU Networks Delivers Software Update for TVUPack Mobile IP Video Solutions

TVU Networks, the global technology leader in mobile IP newsgathering solutions, announced today the release of a major software update, version 4.1, for its TVUPack mobile IP video transmitters. This update introduces a number of performance enhancements that further optimizes the stability and performance for all TVUPack transmissions, increased flexibility for monitoring and controlling transmissions, and deeper social media integration for TVUPack users. These upgrades, along with additional new innovations that are yet to be announced, will be demonstrated at IBC 2014.

The software update is available immediately. All existing TVUPack customers with current support plans will receive these enhancements free of charge. Customers interested in upgrading their existing TVUPack equipment can contact the TVU customer support team to schedule an upgrade. The version 4.1 update along with other recent TVUPack software updates provide the following:

Smart VBR Technology – TVUPack’s Smart VBR functionality enables TVUPack to adapt quickly and efficiently to extreme fluctuations in bandwidth during live transmissions. Now, the operator only has to set the desired latency for the live shot, and Smart VBR will automatically adjust picture quality based on the available bandwidth. Capable of handling bandwidth fluctuations from 100kbps to over 10Mbps in real time, Smart VBR ensures that the transmission delivers the best picture quality in a changing bandwidth environment, such as that encountered on most cellular networks. This function makes live-shots from a moving vehicle or other similar rapidly changing environments possible, and takes the guesswork out of managing transmission bandwidth.

Enhanced Performance at Low Latency Settings – TVUPack has dramatically improved its performance at low-latency settings, and can deliver HD-quality picture at as little as one second latency in mobile environments. With sub-second latency, broadcasters can transmit exceptional picture in even more scenarios, enabling more effective live talkbacks and delivering breaking news in the instant that it happens.

Enhanced Stability – TVU has introduced performance improvements for transmissions in low bit-rate environments, delivering superior error correction that results in a more stable transmission and improved picture quality for every transmission. As a result, broadcasters are able to deliver live video from extremely congested locations or in environments with little available bandwidth.

Web-based Receiver Interface – TVU has introduced Web-based receiver functionality, enabling users to monitor and control the TVUPack Receiver interface from any Web-enabled browser. This feature gives broadcasters greater flexibility to manage TVUPack transmissions from any location, no longer requiring production crews to be tethered to the production facility in order to monitor and control each transmission. The Web based receiver interface also enables users to control multiple transmissions from one single computer.

Deeper Social Media Integration – The latest software update includes enhancements to the recently-introduced TVU Social platform. TVU Social enables TVUPack to plug into and be fully integrated with any social media network globally such as Facebook, Twitter and Weibo. With a press of a button, TVU Social helps a reporter or camera operator report breaking news for digital viewers and allows them to connect more often and readily. The field camera operator or reporter no longer has to choose between streaming a live shot or posting to social media as they can now do them at the same time.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVUPack family of IP transmission solutions gives broadcasters a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content for broadcast, online, and mobile platforms. The TVUPack family of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the London Summer Games, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy, the 2013 Papal conclave, and the Sochi Winter Olympics. These TVUPack enhancements as well as other innovative new product releases will be demonstrated at IBC 2014. For more information about TVUPack and other TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvupack.com.