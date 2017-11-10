TVU Networks’ CEO Paul Shen Receives “Industry Innovator” Award

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – Paul Shen, CEO and founder of TVU Networks has been honored with New Bay’s Industry Innovator Award, presented by TV Technology.

NewBay’s Industry Innovator Award winners are selected by a panel of experts and evaluated on their professional achievements, technical and business innovations and continuing influence within their industries.

The winners will be featured in TV Technology, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. Additionally, all winners and nominees are featured in the special Industry Innovator Awards Program Guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of TV Technology, Digital Video,Video Edge, Government Video,Radio World, and Radio magazine.

“It’s a true honor to be acknowledged by New Bay Media as an innovator in this dynamic industry that I’m so passionate about,” said Shen. “There are so many notable people in this field who’ve had a significant impact driving technology forward in a short amount of time. It makes me appreciate our incredible team at TVU in a profound way. Our success and selection for this award is due to their creativity and commitment to customer service and innovation.”

About Paul Shen:

Shen is an expert in digital video who has worked in the industry for over 25 years. A successful serial entrepreneur, at TVU Networks, he led development of TVUPack, the world's first cellular mobile backpack transmitter capable of transmitting in HD with low latency. Other TVU firsts under Shen’s guidance: one of the first to introduce IP-based solutions for the broadcast community; the first to introduce scalable, cost effective IP based switching, routing and distribution for broadcasters with TVU Grid; and the first to introduce live VR over IP with the company’s TVU VR IP- and cellular-based live virtual reality transmission solution. TVU’s award-winning cellular 3G/4G LTE transmission technology is being used by thousands of broadcasters around the world daily to capture news and events as they happen.

Shen founded several companies previously, including Imedia Corporation, a leader in digital video communication that was later acquired by Terayon; and Open Harbor, a provider of web-based services for international trade facilitation. He worked to define the hardware architecture for General Instrument’s first all-digital television system and the first digital high definition television (HDTV) system. He served as a General Instrument representative to the MPEG Committee, where he chaired the MPEG4 Syntax Group and led the effort to define a new object-oriented descriptive language. Shen holds 10 patents, including for an in-home digital video unit with combined archival storage and high-access storage, as well as a compressed-video distribution system that features a statistical multiplexer with transcoders.

Paul Shen

“It’s a pleasure to honor those who make such a difference in their industries— innovating in technology and business while also inspiring others,” said NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb.

“The awards are designed to shine a spotlight on the people behind the companies and technologies on which our industries depend. We offer a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for their contributions, and wish them continued success.”

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVU Networks family of IP transmission solutions give broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable tool to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, both Summer and Winter Olympic Games, U.S. presidential elections, natural disasters, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Super Bowl, the 2015 Papal visit to the United States and several international sporting events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.