TVNZ Picks Up Season One of BEYBLADE BURST

SUNRIGHTS INC., the New York City-based entertainment rights management company, has licensed the first season of its new animated series "BEYBLADE BURST" to New Zealand’s TVNZ. Per the agreement, brokered by SUNRIGHTS INC.’s Australian/New Zealand agent The Fusion Agency, "BEYBLADE BURST" is airing on the network weekdays at 7:30 a.m.

The "BEYBLADE BURST" series premiered over the summer and has been posting impressive ratings for the government-owned national broadcaster broadcasting in New Zealand and parts of the Pacific region.

"BEYBLADE BURST is an exciting new brand for our young viewers, and we’re happy to have the opportunity to introduce the property to New Zealand,” said TVNZ’s Director of Content, Cate Slater.

“TVNZ’s vision for delivering content in an effort to fully serve the needs of its audience resonates with our goals for 'BEYBLADE BURST,' and we are very excited to enter into this mutually beneficial relationship with a network that is renowned the world over for its proactive programming,” added Kaz Soeda, Managing Director at SUNRIGHTS INC.

The new "BEYBLADE BURST" animated series, created by d-rights inc. and produced by OLM, introduces viewers to Valt Aoi, who is crazy about Beyblade, the phenomenally popular spinning top that has been fueling competitions from schoolyards to global tournaments for over a decade. Valt’s best friend since childhood, Shu Kurenai, is hailed as a Beyblade prodigy and has already been named as one of the National Beyblade Tournament’s Supreme Four. Inspired by Shu’s accomplishments, Valt sets his sights on reaching this year’s National Tournament. But to get to the big leagues, he must first emerge victorious from the District Tournament – no easy feat, given the tough opponents standing in his way. Determined to win, Valt aims to make it to the championship, where he hopes to battle Shu and move on to the National Tournament. As he battles, Valt broadens his circle of friends and reaches new heights. Without even realizing it, he has begun to dream of becoming the best Blader in the world.

The BEYBLADE BURST property is fortified by a product line from Hasbro which features a dynamic “burst” component, bringing more excitement to the successful battling play pattern. Fans can elevate their physical play to a digital playing field by scanning their BEYBLADE BURST tops into the BEYBLADE BURST app (available in the App Store and Google Play) allowing them to customize and battle with their collection digitally with friends through local Wi-Fi.