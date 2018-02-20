TVGE International Extends Global Reach With Satellite and Online Distribution Via SES and MX1

Feb. 20, 2018 — MX1, a global solution provider of media services, announced today that TVGE International, Equatorial Guinea's governmental channel, is partnering with SES and MX1 to deliver its content worldwide on both linear and nonlinear platforms. TVGE International is a free-to-air, Spanish-speaking channel that offers local news, entertainment, and cultural programmes.



TVGE International will use satellite capacity to broadcast its 24/7 channel across Africa, Europe, and the Americas. In addition, MX1, an SES-owned subsidiary, will provide video-on-demand (VOD) services and web applications for the channel. The nonlinear distribution service, which will be the first of its kind in Equatorial Guinea, will enable viewers across the world to stream the channel live on the TVGE website or watch programmes on their phones via a dedicated application.



"This agreement with TVGE International perfectly illustrates how SES's global satellite reach combined with MX1 services is the ideal package for delivering television programming to viewers across the world, on any device, anytime, anywhere," said Clint Brown, vice president, sales and market development for Africa, SES Video. "We are proud to be part of this partnership, which confirms SES's leading role as a provider of TV broadcasting infrastructure in Africa and driver of global digitisation."



"We are very pleased to rely on SES and MX1 to distribute our channel across the world," said His Excellency Eugenio Nse Obiang, Equatorial Guinea minister of information press and radio. "We are entering the new phase in video delivery, as our content will now be distributed not only on linear TV but also on nonlinear platforms, which for us is key to ensuring we continue to reach our audience and meet evolving viewing habits. SES and MX1 are the ideal partners to achieve that goal in an efficient manner."



About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b Networks and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com.



About SES in Africa

SES has been present in Africa since 1999 and is providing a broad range of satellite-enabled services for telcos, MNOs, internet services providers and government customers. SES uses a unique multiorbit, multiband, fleet of GEO and MEO satellites. As part of its commitment to the region, SES currently has 10 GEO and 12 MEO satellites serving Africa, with more satellites to be launched in 2018 and 2019. SES has also recently announced the procurement of O3b mPOWER, the most flexible and scalable satellite-based network ever, which is planned to be launched in 2021 and will deliver services globally, including Africa. More information available at www.ses.com.



About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery and value-added digital media services.



Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,750 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centres, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world.



