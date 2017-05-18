TVB upgrades studio operations with Calrec Artemis

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 18 May 2017 -- Powerhouse Hong Kong broadcaster TVB has upgraded its facility with a trio of Artemis digital audio consoles, each one supporting a different production studio. The three new Artemis consoles replace legacy Calrec Alpha desks that have been in service at TVB for close to a decade.



"Calrec is a vital and trusted partner in our operation. Therefore, when it came time to modernise our facility, we had no hesitation in choosing Artemis," said Mr. Law, studio production department, assistant manager, TVB. "The Alphas have served us long and well, and we've had nothing but outstanding support from the Calrec team.



"The Artemis consoles bring powerful new flexibility to our studio operations, with support for the latest standards and built-in capabilities for today's audio requirements, such as multiformat audio and loudness management."



In addition to its dominance in the Hong Kong terrestrial TV market, TVB is also one of the largest Chinese producers of commercial TV programs. The network took its first Artemis online last September in Studio 4, with the other two desks going into production in January for Studio 3 and Studio 22. Sales, system installation, and testing of the three new consoles was handled by Jolly Pro Audio, Calrec's regional distributor in Hong Kong.



"TVB is a leader in the Hong Kong TV market, offering some of the world's most popular programming to the overseas Chinese communities as well as a broad audience in mainland China," said Anthony Harrison, international sales manager, Calrec Audio. "With the new Artemis installations, TVB has renewed its long-standing relationship with Calrec -- the latest example in our growing momentum among Hong Kong broadcasters."



# # #



About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.



A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.



For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-Audio_TVB-Studio-4-1.jpeg

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-Audio_Studio-4-On-Air.jpg

Caption for Photos: TVB's Artemis Console in Studio 4



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=TVB%20upgrades%20studio%20operatio...@Calrec_Audio%20Artemis%20-%20https://goo.gl/ECL5LM



Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio

https://plus.google.com/102572846535413923466/posts

http://www.linkedin.com/company/calrec-audio-ltd

https://www.flickr.com/photos/calreccommunity/

https://www.youtube.com/user/CalrecCommunity