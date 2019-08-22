TV5MONDE USA and Cox Communications Significantly Expand Distribution Relationship Across America

LOS ANGELES, CA / ATLANTA, GA – August 16, 2019 – As a result of a significant expansion of the distribution relationship between TV5MONDE USA and Cox Communications, customers in more than 20 markets across 14 states will be able to receive America’s only 24/7 French language entertainment channel. Beginning immediately, Cox is offering TV5MONDE USA for $9.99 per month in the following markets:

Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rodgers, AR

Phoenix (Prescott), AZ

Tucson (Sierra Vista), AZ

San Diego, CA

Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-San Luis Obispo, CA

Mobile-Pensacola (Ft. Walton Beach), AL-FL

Gainesville, FL

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL

Panama City, FL

Macon, GA

Twin Falls, ID

Topeka, KS

Wichita-Hutchinson Plus, KS

Springfield, MO

Joplin-Pittsburg, MO-KS

Omaha, NE

Las Vegas, NV

Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH

Oklahoma City, OK

Tulsa, OK

TV5MONDE USA provides viewers with a variety of high quality, French-language programming, subtitled in English. Viewers can expect classic, recent and never-before-seen in the U.S. French language films, around the clock newscasts live from Paris, the latest series and dramas, premium documentaries, children’s shows, cultural programs and international sports coverage of major events.

Upcoming TV5MONDE USA program highlights include:

A special week of programming celebrating Paris Fashion Week, culminating in the U.S. premiere of the 2019 documentary, Lubin, un parfumeur d'excellence, examining the history and prominence of the famed perfumery (September 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET).

Recently released films such as the 2019 feature film Meltem, a coming-of-age drama set in the Greek isles (August 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET), Place publique (2018), a comedy following a divorced couple who unexpectedly reunites at a party (September 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET), and Mystère à l'Élysée (2018), a murder mystery taking place at the turn of the century in Paris (September 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET).

The kick off of the 2019-20 season of Ligue 1 Conforama, France's professional soccer league (Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. ET).

Concours Reine Elisabeth: Concert de clôture, a concert featuring the three winners of the Queen Elisabeth Competition who will perform LIVE at the Palais des Beaux-Arts, accompanied by the Liège Royal Philharmonic (August 22 at 1:30 a.m. ET).

Critically acclaimed series, including L'art du crime in which a stubborn detective partners with an art historian to solve mysteries involving priceless artifacts (Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET beginning September 1) and the series premiere of Aux animaux la guerre, a drama about the effects of a factory closure on a small town nestled in the Vosges mountains. (Tuesdays at 11:00 p.m. ET, beginning September 3).

TV5MONDE is the global French language entertainment network, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without commercial interruptions. TV5MONDE USA is a premium pay-tv channel reaching 1.5 million viewers in the U.S. American viewers enjoy a wealth of high quality French language programming, subtitled in English, including up to 300 classic, recent and never-before-seen in the U.S. French language films, around-the-clock newscasts live from Paris, the latest series and TV dramas, premium documentaries, cultural programs and international sports coverage. To find channel information and more information about TV5MONDE USA and its programming, please visit: www.tv5mondeusa.com