TV5MONDE CINEMA ON DEMAND PARTNERS WITH SIFF FOR 2016 FRENCH CINEMA NOW FESTIVAL

Official Selections to star Primetime Emmy Award-winner Peter Coyote and César Award-winners Dominique Blanc, Clotilde Hesme and François Cluzet

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK, September 30, 2016 ― TV5MONDE USA, America’s only 24/7 French language entertainment channel, has partnered with Seattle International Film Festival’s (SIFF) French Cinema Now festival. SIFF’s Official Selections will be available via TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand nationally beginning Friday, September 30th to Friday, November 25th and will showcase new francophone cinema from seasoned directors such as Christophe Barratier, Thomas Lilti and Robert Guédiguian. The announcement was made today by Yves Bigot, General Manager of TV5MONDE.

Said TV5MONDE General Manager Yves Bigot, “We are excited to partner again with SIFF for this year’s French Cinema Now festival as they bring together an extraordinary array of films from around the world so that we can offer our viewers a dynamic lineup of new francophone cinema.”

Carl Spence, Chief Curator and SIFF Director, says "We're very excited about this year's lineup, being able to bring such a diverse group of films to the Francophile Seattle audience. Our continued partnership with TV5MONDE has allowed French Cinema Now to reach not only the Seattle viewers, but nationally through TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand."

Upcoming programming from this year’s SIFF Official Selections include:

Cigarettes et Chocolat Chaud – (The Fabulous Patars)

(Drama, 2016)

Stars César nominated actor Gustave Kervern as Denis Patar, a loving but overworked single father who is struggling to raise a pair of boisterous young daughters while working two jobs. Chaos erupts when a social worker threatens to take away custody of Denis’ children after numerous occasions of discovering them at the local police station and searching the streets for food.

Irreplaceable

(Drama, 2016)

Stars César award-winning actor François Cluzet as Jean-Pierre Werner, a well-known doctor, who’s recognized by his community for not only caring for his patients beyond their physical well-being but also being a cherished friend. One day his life drastically changes when he discovers that he has a life-threatening disease that could destroy his career. To ensure that the people in his community are properly cared for a young doctor steps up to take his place.

The Outsider

(Drama, 2016)

This drama created by Oscar nominated director Christophe Barratier retells the story about France’s greatest financial scandal. When Jerome Kerviel, a 31-year-old trader steals 50 billion euros from Societe Generale, a multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Paris, all of his employers turn a blind eye to his schemes. This chronicle follows Jerome from his first day working as a middle office worker at the Societe Generale's to the unraveling of one of the biggest bank heists Europe has ever witnessed.

Les Ogres – (Ogres)

(Drama, 2016)

A family drama following a traveling theatre company whose adventures are never in short supply as they share everything – work, friendship, and even the occasional drunken affair. This film stars two-time César award-winning actress Adèle Haenel.

L’échappée Belle – (Eva & Leon)

(Drama, 2015)

This charming and heart-warming story chronicles the unlikely friendship between a 35 year old free-spirited woman and a 10-year-old orphan. Although they live two completely different lives – one a privileged childless unmarried woman while the other is a parentless child living in an orphanage – their bond is indestructible.

Peur de Rien – (Paris)

(Drama, 2015)

Director Danielle Arbid's semi-autobiographical film which loosely recounts her experiences as a student. This tale follows Lina, a beautiful 18 year old Lebanese college student who relocates to her uncle’s home in Paris to continue her studies at a French University. With no money and no home, Lina is forced to fend for herself after her uncle tries to rape her. Chaos erupts after Lina is forced to resort to stealing and manipulating people in order to survive.

Ville-Marie

(Drama, 2015)

This drama follows Sophie, a successful European actress who travels to Montreal to shoot a new movie and to reconnect with her 21 year old son. Right after Sophie’s arrival, Thomas witnesses a young woman walk directly into oncoming traffic, changing his fate forever. This film stars César nominated actress Monica Bellucci.

Une Histoire de Fou – (Don't Tell Me the Boy Was Mad)

(Drama, 2015)

Set in late 1970s, this drama follows Aram Alexandrian, a young Armenian rebel who discovers that a Turkish minister has ordered the evacuation of Armenia. Seeking revenge, Aram decides to bomb a foreign ambassador's car in Paris after the police are pressured by Turkish officials to shut down an Armenian memorial service. Chaos erupts when Aram’s militant attacks begins to turn a number of innocent people into collateral damage.

Go Home

(Drama, 2015)

This drama follows Nada, a young woman who is returning to Lebanon, her home country after spending numerous years in France with her family. Once back inside of her old and deserted family home, she begins to uncover the mystery behind her grandfather’s death and his involvement in the Lebanese civil war.

About SIFF

Founded in 1976, SIFF creates experiences that bring people together to discover extraordinary films from around the world with the Seattle International Film Festival, SIFF Cinema, and SIFF Education. Recognized as one of the top film festivals in North America, the Seattle International Film Festival is the largest, most highly attended film festival in the United States, reaching more than 150,000 annually. The 25-day festival is renowned for its wide-ranging and eclectic programming, presenting over 450 features, short films, and documentaries from over 80 countries each year. SIFF Cinema exhibits premiere theatrical engagements, repertory, classic, and revival film showings 365 days a year on five screens at the SIFF Cinema Uptown, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, and SIFF Film Center, reaching more than 175,000 attendees annually. SIFF Education offers educational programs for all audiences serving more than 13,000 students and youth in the community with free programs each year.

About TV5MONDE

TV5MONDE is the global French-language entertainment network, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to more than 318 million households in 200 countries worldwide, making it the leading French-language entertainment television network in the world in terms of subscribers. In the United States, TV5MONDE USA is seen throughout the nation on cable systems belonging to Cablevision, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Mediacom, Time Warner and more. The channel’s U.S. headquarters are based in Los Angeles.

TV5MONDE offers several French language services in the U.S. including TV5MONDE, USA, the French language entertainment network that focuses on programming including films and sports, TiVi5MONDE Kids, the 24/7 French language children’s network, and TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand, the On Demand French language film service.

TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand is available in 27 markets throughout the U.S. on both Comcast and Fios by Verizon. The service features 15 French-language films every month, many of which are subtitled in English. For more information about TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand, please visit tv5mondecinemausa.com.

#######

TV5MONDE USA MEDIA CONTACT:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

+1.212.986.7080

don@lippingroup.com / matt@lippingroup.com