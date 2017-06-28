TV5MONDE AND CEO YVES BIGOT TO BE HONORED AT 2017 FACC FOUNDATION GALA

NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES, JUNE 27, 2017 - TV5MONDE USA, America’s only 24/7 French language entertainment channel, announced today that TV5MONDE and its CEO Yves Bigot will be honored by the French-American Chamber of Commerce (FACC) Foundation, as part of its annual Gala to be held September 28, 2017 in New York. The Foundation was launched by the FACC – New York Chapter in 2012 to sponsor the training and education of the next generation of transatlantic business leaders. True to that mission, the Gala evening celebrates global business leadership and the strength of French-American business relations, and supports the Serge Bellanger French-American Business Scholarship Program.

“We are extremely pleased to honor TV5MONDE and its CEO, Yves Bigot, at the annual FACC Foundation Gala,” said Elsa Berry, President of the FACC Foundation. “TV5MONDE is the world's premier global French language channel, bringing francophone programming to millions of viewers worldwide every day. The linguistic, educational and cultural understanding and exchanges facilitated by our Foundation's activities are very much in line with the TV5MONDE's programs and mission. Yves Bigot has been an important driver behind the company's global expansion since his appointment in 2013, and his exceptional career covers a myriad of leadership positions and media business functions, from journalism to programming, production and more. We are particularly excited to gather the French-American business community around such a successful company and professional.”

Launched in 2012, The French-American Chamber of Commerce Foundation continues to sponsor the training and education of the next generation of transatlantic business leaders. Through its highly selective Serge Bellanger French-American Business Scholarship Program, the FACC Foundation provides financial support to French students seeking to pursue MBAs in the United States and to American students who wish to pursue an MBA or business-related master's degree in France.

“I am humbled to be honored this year by the French-American Chamber of Commerce (FACC) Foundation,” said Yves Bigot, CEO, TV5MONDE. “I support the foundation’s agenda to teach French students seeking to be a part of the world’s next generation of business leaders. In this regard TV5MONDE will continue to air programming that is educational, entertaining and always impactful.”

About TV5MONDE

TV5MONDE is the global French language entertainment network, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without commercial interruptions. TV5MONDE USA is a premium pay-tv channel reaching 1.5 million viewers in the U.S., and has been carried on COX in Louisiana since 2001. American viewers enjoy a wealth of high quality French language programming, subtitled in English, including up to 300 classic, recent and never-before-seen in the U.S. French language films, around the clock newscasts live from Paris, the latest series and TV dramas, premium documentaries, cultural programs and international sports coverage. To find channel information and more information about TV5MONDE USA and its programming, please visit: www.tv5mondeusa.com

About the French-American Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1896, the French-American Chamber of Commerce – New York is the leading bilateral, binational non-profit private membership association for connecting, educating and supporting the French-American business community. Our mission is to enhance economic relations between the United States and France, and to promote the development of our member companies in the New York region. The FACC-NY offers a full range of services to support its members. Membership professionals facilitate connections and referrals to assist member companies in identifying business development opportunities. The organization produces more than 30 conferences and networking opportunities per year to engage both members and the larger New York business community. Through its International Career Development Programs, the FACC-NY has helped prepare thousands of young international professionals and students for a future in the global economy by sponsoring highly skilled candidates for J-1 visas.

About the French-American Chamber of Commerce Foundation

In 2012, the FACC Foundation was created to sponsor the training and education of the next generation of transatlantic business leaders. Through its highly selective scholarship program, the Foundation provides financial support to French students seeking to pursue an MBA in the U.S., and to American students who wish to pursue business degrees at top French universities.