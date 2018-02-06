TV2 and Its Regional Stations Improve Live Coverage of Danish Election With AVIWEST Bonded Cellular Solution

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Feb. 6, 2018 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that TV2 Denmark, the Danish public broadcaster, extended its fleet of AVIWEST bonded cellular uplink systems by deploying several PRO180-RA remote transmitter units, MOJOPRO mobile applications, and StreamHub transceivers. Using an expanded range of AVIWEST digital mobile newsgathering equipment, TV2 Denmark vastly improved live coverage of the recent regional election. The AVIWEST system allowed TV2 to successfully broadcast live HD video of the event over 3G/4G cellular wireless networks with minimal delay.



"AVIWEST's solution offered us a flexible, affordable, and simple way to stream live high-quality videos from any location across the country, even on cellular networks," said Peter Tonnisen, technical manager at regional station TV2 Lorry. "The digital mobile newsgathering equipment was perfectly integrated in our production system and enabled us to reliably transmit results to viewers in real time, making the election coverage a success."



Thanks to AVIWEST SafeStreams® technology, the broadcaster's remote journalists were able to transmit live videos over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections using PRO field units and MOJOPRO smartphone applications, without having to worry about network conditions. Leveraging the StreamHub transceiver, TV2's team remotely controlled and configured its fleet of transmitters with ease, optimizing the monitoring of video transmissions and communicating with operators in the field through the SIP-based IFB application for coverage in progress.



"TV2 Denmark has been relying on AVIWEST's solution for several years. For such an important event as the regional elections, the broadcaster needed to expand its transmission capabilities. By enabling flawless live streaming, the DMNG ecosystem fully met TV2's demanding production requirements," said David Jaouen, sales manager at AVIWEST. "Moreover, we want to thank our Danish partner Minitech for deploying additional units and for providing 24/7 local support and services to TV2, with technical expertise delivered through all stages of the project."



About AVIWEST

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



