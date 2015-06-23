TV TEM Adopts Dejero LIVE+ GoBox and LIVE+ Mobile App for Field News Crews

WATERLOO, Ontario -- June 23, 2015 -- Dejero today announced that TV TEM, a regional affiliate of Brazil's Rede Globo television network based in Sorocaba, Bauru, São José do Rio Preto, and Itapetininga in the state of São Paulo, has chosen Dejero's video-over-IP solutions to expand and enhance its newsgathering capabilities. TV TEM has deployed LIVE+ GoBox professional-grade mobile transmitters and LIVE+ Mobile Apps from Dejero to its field news crews, enabling them to cover live events and breaking news where and when they happen using bonded cellular, Wi-Fi, and portable satellite connections.

"In our competitive broadcast market, having the ability to be the first to go live directly from the source of breaking news is a key differentiator. Although we still rely on traditional microwave and OB vans, the Dejero technology has increased the mobility of our news teams and enabled them to go live immediately, rather than waiting for the vehicle to arrive," said Ewerton Maciel, Director of Technology, TV TEM. "Of the various technologies we evaluated, Dejero's LIVE+ platform offers the best video quality with minimal latency. Dejero also comes out ahead in terms of ease of use, portability, and flexibility in supporting available cellular connections. For instance, the LIVE+ GoBox can accommodate SIM cards for each of the major Brazilian cellular providers to ensure that we will always have the cellular connectivity we need for a high-quality transmission."

Deployed to news crews in major cities throughout the TV TEM viewing area, the rugged and highly portable LIVE+ GoBox transmitters enable reporters to broadcast live from virtually any location using bonded cellular, Wi-Fi, and portable satellite connections. They can also record up to 40 hours of HD video for later broadcast. In addition, TV TEM videojournalists have installed the LIVE+ Mobile App on their smartphones, enabling them to use the devices' built-in video cameras and cellular connections to transmit live video. At TV TEM's broadcast center in São Paulo, a LIVE+ Broadcast Server receives the incoming video feeds for playout to air.

"News organizations everywhere have come to depend on our LIVE+ platform as a highly versatile and reliable addition to their mobile newsgathering capabilities for producing industry-leading, high-quality video," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "As one of the top news organizations in the state of São Paulo, TV TEM knows the importance of breaking news coverage for maintaining market share. With the LIVE+ GoBox and LIVE+ Mobile App from Dejero, they've given their news crews a big advantage, enabling them to capture and transmit live, high-quality video whenever and wherever news is breaking."

