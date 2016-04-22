TV PERSONALITY SHERRI SHEPHERD JOINS SEASON TWO OF WE TV’S ‘MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN’ PREMIERING THURSDAY, MAY 19 AT 10 PM ET/PT

WE tv’s hit reality dating competition, “MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN,” is set to return for season two on Thursday, May 19 at 10pmET/PT. With help from new host and executive producer Sherri Shepherd; Stevie Baggs, an African-American businessman, motivational speaker, and former NFL/CFL football linebacker, is in search of “the one” in a group of 18 beautiful bachelorettes.

Shepherd, or the “Sherri-godmother”, oversees the house of eligible ladies all vying for Stevie’s attention. However, she is not the only “mother” in the house! Stevie’s opinionated, sassy yet stunning mother moves in and she means business; as the self-proclaimed watchdog of her sons’ heart. Additionally, Ken Johnson, a dynamic pastor and spiritual advisor to the Indianapolis Colts, returns this season to make sure the women are there for all the right reasons and Stevie doesn’t fall for the wrong ones.

The ladies will endure a series of dates, romantic rendezvous and harsh eliminations, which will make or break their way to Stevie’s heart. A number of temptation challenges will be put forth for the bevy of beauties, designed to bring out anyone’s true colors; and while some of the ladies seem sweet and innocent, others are downright devilish leading to plenty of drama and bad behavior.

In the first episode, we’re introduced to the ladies who will be competing for one of the world’s most eligible bachelors. As the ladies settle in and become acquainted there is one major twist…Stevie’s overprotective mom reveals she has been undercover watching everything the girls have said and done since they entered the house! Who will Stevie pick? Tune in Thursday, May 19 at 10pm ET/PT.

Produced for WE tv by Glassman Media and executive produced by Glassman Media’s Andrew Glassman; Gaspin Media’s Jeff Gaspin; Lauren Gellert, EVP, Development and Original programming and Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglinal for WEtv; and Sherri Shepherd.

CLICKHEREFOR SNEAK PEEK!

For more on “MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN,” visit www.wetv.com for sneak peeks, photo galleries, blogs, dating tips from Lola, and all the details on Stevie. You’ll also find the weekly behind-the-scenes scoop and exclusive videos. “Like” the “MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN” page on Facebook and follow @WEtv on Twitter for the full insider experience.

Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/MMIHWEtv

Twitter link: https://twitter.com/WEtv

About WE tv

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows and dramatic scripted series, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV. WE tv is available to over 86 million U.S. homes. WE tv: All In.