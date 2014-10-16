TV ONE’S HOLLYWOOD DIVAS PREMIERE HAS BLOCKBUSTER SUCCESS WITH 1.2 MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS

TV One announced today that the premiere night of new original series, Hollywood Divas grossed 1.2 million Total Viewers 2+. The premiere episode garnered a 0.64 rating and 373,000 impressions among P25-54, as well as a 0.78 rating and 440,000 impressions among Households. The reality series, which follows the collective and individual journeys of actresses Elise Neal, Golden Brooks, Paula Jai Parker, Countess Vaughn and Lisa Wu was also the most social TV One premiere to date. In total, the show generated approximately 20K mentions on Twitter over the course of the day and had five trending topics during the premiere episode. Leading up to the premiere, the Hollywood Divas show page on tvone.tv experienced its second biggest day of page views.

Additional Hollywood Divas Ratings Highlights:



#1 Fourth Quarter Series Debut telecast in TV One history among Adults 25-54.



#1 Fourth Quarter Wednesday Primetime Telecast in TV One History, across all TV One key demos.



A Top 5 Primetime Cable Telecast in its premiere night among Black women 25-45 & 18-49.

Source: Nielsen TV Toolbox (Live +3 data) and Nielsen SocialGuide

In tomorrow’s episode airing at 10 PM/ET, Golden takes issue with Lisa's credentials as an actor and makes a stand against Countess's plans to have her figure surgically altered. Also, Elise's curious absence from the group's first brainstorming session rubs Paula the wrong way.

Hollywood Divas is produced by Tuckers' TTucker Productions and King's Kingdom Reign Entertainment. Lamar Chase serves as Producer for TV One. Robyn Greene Arrington is Executive in Charge of Production for the network.