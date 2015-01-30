TV One Posts Strongest January in Network History

SILVER SPRING, MD – TV One announced today its best January delivery ever in Total Day among its key demo of P25-54. January also represents the network’s third consecutive month of growth among P25-54 and Households in both Total Day and Primetime. Additionally, last week marked TV One’s fifth straight week of gains in Households in Primetime.

“Buoyed by the return of original docu-series Fatal Attraction and the award-winning Unsung, TV One is pleased to kick off the new year with record-breaking viewership,” remarked Brad Siegel, President. “We look forward to continue the momentum with February’s power-packed schedule of originals, series, movies and specials including a sneak peek of a new comedy series, Born Again Virgin, immediately following the live airing of the 46th NAACP Image Awards on Friday, February 6 at 9PM/ET.”

Additional highlights:

PRIMETIME: January 2015 vs. December 2014: P25-54 has grown +27 percent to 104K from 82K, while Households increased +18 percent to 145K

TOTAL DAY: January 2015 vs. December 2014: P25-54 has grown +23 percent to 79K from 64K, while Households increased +15 percent to 110K

Source: Nielsen TV Toolbox (Live + Same Day)