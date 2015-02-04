TV ONE EXPANDS ITS DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA ACTIVATIONS AT THE 46TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS

SILVER SPRING, MD, Tuesday, February 3, 2015 - As Hollywood prepares to celebrate the 46th NAACP Image Awards hosted by Anthony Anderson on Friday, February 6, 9PM/ET, host network TV One will enhance its live coverage of the prestigious event by engaging a team of social media correspondents and influencers to provide a behind-the-scenes, all–access experience of the live red carpet and awards show from the Pasadena Civic Center.



Anchoring the social coverage will be a select group of social media ambassadors including representatives from, HelloBeautiful.com, the Jasmine Brand.com, the YBF.com, Necole Bitchie.com, and Awesomely Luvvie.com. Each ambassador will provide real-time coverage from different areas of the star-studded evening including, the audience, the red carpet, the press room, and the after party in order to provide viewers and users a front-row social seat to all of the activities surrounding the night’s events. All bloggers’ live twitter streams can be found and followed at tvone.tv/imageawards and a complete list of social media handles for the TV One social media ambassadors is included below.



“We are excited to enhance our presentation of the 46th NAACP Image Awards to include our digitally connected fans with a 360-degree perspective in a medium that literally meets them where they are,” remarked Linda Finney, Senior Vice President Consumer Marketing. “Leveraging the reach of some of social media’s most popular brands around one of the most prestigious and entertaining red carpet and awards shows is another example of how we’re uniquely positioned to celebrate the best of Black culture on multiple platforms.”



About NAACP:

Founded in 1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. The NAACP’s 250,000 adult and youth members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities and monitor equal opportunity in the public and private sectors. In the fall of 2011, the NAACP launched a process to develop its strategic direction and plan, creating a powerful vision for the future, and setting organizational goals that would focus its work for the 21st Century. The five NAACP Game Changers (Economic Sustainability, Education, Health, Public Safety, and Criminal Justice, and Voting Rights Political Representation) are the major areas of inequality facing African-Americans that are the focus of the NAACP’s work.



About TV One:

Launched in January 2004, TV One (www.tvone.tv) serves 57 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. The network is the exclusive home of News One Now, the only live daily news program targeting Black viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and ROIAK, www.radio-one.com], the largest radio company that primarily targets Black and urban listeners, and Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA, CMCSK), www.comcast.com], one of the nation's leading providers of entertainment, information and communications products and services.