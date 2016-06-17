TV Guide Magazine's New Look, New Content Unveiled in June 20 Issue Featuring Seth Meyers; Late Night Host Also Named Guest Cotnributor

NEW YORK—TV Guide Magazine unveiled its re-engineered publication today, featuring a cover story about NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers. In celebration of the June 20 issue, on stands June 16, the magazine will be feted at an event tomorrow night at The Living Room at The W Hotel—Times Square in New York City hosted by TV Guide Magazine President Paul Turcotte and honoring the magazine’s cover subject who was also named a guest contributor.

The updated and streamlined magazine reflects the increasing need for guidance on what’s worth watching—from broadcast, to cable, to premium, to streaming to movies-on-TV, accessible on more platforms than ever.

Paul Turcotte, President of TV Guide Magazine, said: “As the choices for exceptional content continue to surge, TV Guide Magazine has refreshed itself to serve as the ultimate resource for TV enthusiasts looking for in-depth and behind the scenes coverage of the best programming available.” He continued, “The new TV Guide Magazine provides a platform to discuss, dissect, distill and determine what is worth viewers’ time and relay our well-informed recommendations in one intuitively-designed package from experts who really understand the landscape.”

The first issue of the revamped magazine also features new and updated sections, many familiar faces and in-demand exclusive content including:

A guest column penned by New York Times bestselling author and Fox News Channel staple Bill O’Reilly on why history is making a pop culture comeback. Upcoming guest contributors include Chris Wallace and Chris Matthews , who will guide viewers through this summer's Democratic and Republican conventions.

on why history is making a pop culture comeback. Upcoming guest contributors include and , who will guide viewers through this summer's Democratic and Republican conventions. “Out & About” page highlighting TV Guide Magazine parties and panels

The return of “Ask Matt,” where Senior Critic Matt Roush answers readers’ burning TV questions

“Producer’s Spotlight,” which pulls back the curtain back on television’s most well-renowned creative minds such as The Good Wife’s Robert and Michelle King, who share the scoop on their next project Brain Dead.

“Meet the Crew,” which introduces readers to TV’s coolest behind the scenes artisans

The “What's Worth Watching” section, which curates the best available content available now, organized by weekly prime time highlights, daytime, late night, sports, streaming and newly available movies-on-TV

