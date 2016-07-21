TV GUIDE MAGAZINE PUTS A SPOTLIGHT ON EMMY SNUBS, FAVORITES & FIRST-TIMERS IN ISSUE HITTING STANDS THURSDAY, JULY 21

TV Guide Magazine breaks down all of the hits, misses & snubs from this year’s Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the July 25 cover story, hitting stands Thursday, July 21. Senior Critic Matt Roush brings his 20-plus years of television expertise to the table to weigh in the major categories for one of the most stacked year of nominations ever. Some of Roush’s key takeaways are below:

DRAMA

Addressing the nods for The Americans and Mr. Robot, “The Emmys so often feel like a closed shop, repeatedly welcoming back those who’ve won and been nominated before, that any new blood is always welcome.” But his money is on a return contender: “With a best-in-field 23 nominations, HBO’s epic Game of Thrones is favored to repeat last year’s victory.”

COMEDY

Specifically calling out nominations for Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross from Black-ish and first time nominee Aziz Ansari, among others, Roush notes, “Nominations like these once again reflect the diversity so lacking at this year’s Oscars.”

LIMITED SERIES

“The greatest battles this Emmy season may loom within the unusually robust ranks of the limited series (formerly miniseries) and TV movie. With anthology series luring bigger names to TV in high-profile projects, the field is now so strong that FX’s former powerhouse-by-default, American Horror Story, was relegated to mostly technical nominations.”

LATE NIGHT/VARIETY

“While this race could boil down to a face-off of James vs. the Jimmys—neither NBC’s Fallon, who

reinvented The Tonight Show, nor ABC’s Kimmel, this year’s ceremony host, has won—the front-runner is another Comedy Central personality who got away, in HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”

Also in the new issue, Executive Producer of Starz’s hit show Outlander, Maril Davis, Lead Actress Caitriona Balfe, and Lead Actor Sam Heughan give us a sneak peek of what to expect from Season 3. Davis promises “we’re really sticking to the book next season,” where we’ll see Jamie and Claire find their way back to one another as well as a look inside Frank and Claire’s marriage with young daughter Bree. According to Balfe, “it’s going to be interesting to see Claire and Jamie get to know each other again.” Also inside the issue, while discussing his role on the HBO series Ballers Andy Garcia reflects on his early career and how he and another struggling actor at the time—Bryan Cranston—used to load big rigs on the graveyard shift at Roadway trucking in Los Angeles: “Bryan and I now talk in Roadway code,” Garcia cracked.

