TV Guide Magazine Gets in the Game With Summer Olympics Cover Story Hitting Stands Thursday, August 4

TV Guide Magazine goes for the coverage gold in their upcoming 2016 Summer Olympics cover story hitting stands Thursday, August 4th. With a spotlight on everything from newcomers to watch to standout competitors who are returning to defend their place on the podium, the new issue celebrates NBCUniversal’s record-smashing 6,755 hours of content.

TV Guide Magazine also notes that viewers will benefit from a time zone just one hour ahead of Eastern time, allowing sports fans to watch the coverage as it happens. This is the friendliest time zone for the games since the 1996 Atlanta Games and the US team will defend the highest overall medal count, a total of 103 medals, 46 of which were Gold.

The athletes to keep an eye on this year are Team USA’s veterans Michael Phelps, gold medal winning swimmer, US Soccer star Carli Lloyd and US gymnast team member Simone Biles, all of whom grace the cover. Other standouts are gold medalist Katie Ledecky, Jamaican track star Usain Bolt, and the “fastest man in rugby,” US player Carlin Isles.

Also in the new issue:

TNT’s ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ star Sasha Alexander talks about directing one of the show’s final episodes

TV veteran Jimmy Smits sits down to chat about his upcoming Netflix drama ‘The Get Down’ and share why he wanted to join Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann on the project. Smits says “the dialogue was like poetry…the show has a theatricality to it, but in its own gritty way – which has a lot to do with Baz and his vision of the world.”

