TV Guide Magazine Appoints Jim Halterman as New West Coast Bureau Chief; Christine Petrillo Joins as VP, Brand Partnerships

NEW YORK, July 29 – TV Guide Magazine President Paul Turcotte announced today that veteran television journalist Jim Halterman will be joining the magazine as West Coast Bureau Chief, beginning Monday, August 1. Halterman will be based out of TV Guide Magazine’s Los Angeles office and will report to Editorial Director Nerina Rammairone. Additionally, the magazine has appointed Christine Petrillo as Vice President, Brand Partnerships, also effective August 1. Petrillo will be based in TV Guide Magazine’s New York office and will report to President Paul Turcotte.

The new hires come on the heels of a revamp of the iconic publication. In June, TV Guide Magazine unveiled the re-engineered look and renewed focus on guidance and curated content.

Jim Halterman,TV Guide Magazine’s new West Coast Bureau Chief has been covering the television landscape for nearly a decade. Most recently, Halterman served as an editor at Xfinity.com and TVFanatic.com. Previously he held positions as a television contributor at Variety, Mashable, TheFutonCritic.com, AfterEllen.com, CBS Watch magazine, Out.com and more. Halterman is a member of the Television Critics Association, the Broadcast Television Journalist Association, the National Lesbian Gay Journalist Association and the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association.

“No other weekly publication exists outside of TV Guide Magazine that is solely devoted to all things television. So as a lifelong fan of TV, as well as TV Guide Magazine, I couldn't think of a better home, and with the medium bursting at the seams with exceptional content during this era of Peak TV, I can’t think of a more exciting time to join the team,” said Halterman.

Christine Petrillo, TV Guide Magazine’s new Vice President, Brand Partnerships most recently served as Director, Branded Entertainment Sales at iHeartMedia and prior to that she has held integrated media sales positions at CORE Media Group, Alloy Digital and Alloy Media & Marketing, Hachette Filipacchi, Glamour, Redbook, Town & Country, InsideTV and more. Petrillo resides in New York City and is a graduate of Marist College.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jim and Christine to the TV Guide Magazine family,” said Paul Turcotte, President, TV Guide Magazine. “Jim not only brings a deep enthusiasm for TV with him to the magazine, but he brings it with him wherever he goes! As a longstanding and respected member of the television journalism community, we know we can look to Jim to be an energetic and informed presence for us on the west coast.”

He added: “Christine’s incredible track record and decades of experience will help us generate creative and meaningful partnerships with brands wanting to reach the engaged TV Guide Magazine reader.”

ABOUT NTVB MEDIA, INC.

NTVB Media, Inc. is the largest publisher of TV-related magazines in the United States, with a combined audience of more than 20 million people. The company’s publications include TV Guide Magazine, TV Weekly, Channel Guide Magazine, HOPPER Magazine, VIEW! magazine, and the website, TVInsider.com. NTVB also publishes ReMIND magazine, the nation’s leading nostalgia, puzzle and game publication. Visit www.ntvbmedia.com for more information.

ABOUT TV GUIDE MAGAZINE

TV Guide Magazine is one of the most popular magazines in the country with more than 12 million weekly readers. Celebrating more than 60 years as America’s most trusted authority on the subject of television, TV Guide Magazine is the premier source for guidance, news, entertainment and insight into the country’s most popular leisure time activity. For more information, visit www.tvinsider.com. TV Guide Magazine can be found on Facebook at TV Guide Magazine, on Twitter at @tvguidemagazine and on Instagram at tvguidemagazine.