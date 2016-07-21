TV Channel Ukraine Expands Live Sports and News Coverage With AVIWEST Equipment

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- July 20, 2016 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that TV Channel Ukraine has broadened its array of AVIWEST digital mobile newsgathering (DMNG) equipment to enhance live sports and news coverage. Utilizing AVIWEST's StreamHub receiver, decoder, and distribution platform; DMNG PRO video uplink system; and DMNG Manager, the TV channel can transmit live SD and HD video over unmanaged networks, including bonded 4G/3G cellular, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. AVIWEST's equipment provides the TV channel with the highest level of reliability and mobility, guaranteeing signal strength and cost efficiencies for coverage of major events such as presidential and parliament elections, conflict in the eastern region, and the European football championships.

"TV Channel Ukraine broadcasts a variety of entertainment, educational, dramatic, as well as news programs such as Sobyitiya Nedeli and Sobyitiya, and popular sports programs Velikiy Futbol, Bonjour Euro, and Euro Rendez-Vous. Recently, the channel was looking to extend its newsgathering equipment fleet in order to cover more events," said Roman Radchenko, head of the outside broadcasting division at TV Channel Ukraine. "We chose to enhance our existing AVIWEST equipment in order to realize additional efficiency and flexibility. Featuring a lightweight, compact design, AVIWEST's newsgathering systems fit perfectly into our workflows, allowing us to deliver high-quality video content from any environment, whether small towns and cities in Ukraine or major hubs like Washington, D.C., Moscow, and Brussels, with both speed and reliability."

The new equipment has been integrated with existing AVIWEST systems, including DMNG PRO and DMNG StreamHub to maximize operational efficiency.

AVIWEST's DMNG StreamHub enables reception of multiple concurrent incoming streams from the DMNG PRO, DMNG RACK encoders, and DMNG APP smartphone applications (Android and iOS) as well as third-party IP streaming equipment. The DMNG StreamHub application features an intuitive Web user interface that enables easy control and management over a fleet of remote transmitters. With advanced features like video thumbnails, statistics, and dynamic bit rate and latency control, the DMNG StreamHub allows TV Channel Ukraine to optimize and monitor the video transmissions. Leveraging the platform's four HD-SDI and 16 streaming outputs, TV Channel Ukraine can output up to 16 videos simultaneously.

TV Channel Ukraine is utilizing the DMNG PRO to stream live video down to the receiver with minimal delay. Featuring a compact, lightweight, and portable design, the DMNG PRO systems include multiple cellular connections, a built-in Wi-Fi modem, and best-in-class H.264 video encoders that speed up newsgathering operations while enabling seamless live news coverage.

TV Channel Ukraine is monitoring and managing the entire fleet of DMNG equipment using AVIWEST's DMNG Manager. The DMNG Manager provides a video thumbnail of each feed coming from the field units. When arranged in a grid-view, these thumbnails ease system resource allocation by helping TV Channel Ukraine route the video streams to one or multiple receiver outputs or CDNs, with simple drag and drop. The system's statistics feature supplies the channel with essential information such as SIM card consumption and bandwidth statistics, further simplifying newsgathering operations.

"TV Channel Ukraine is one of the leading national television channels in the country, and we are thrilled to be their newsgathering choice for live news and events coverage," said Florian Kolmer, sales and business development at AVIWEST. "AVIWEST DMNG systems enable TV Channel Ukraine to flawlessly transmit live video over any network from a variety of locations within the country, including Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Severodonetsk, Artemovsk, as well as around the world. With this expanded global reach, TV Channel Ukraine can provide viewers with a broader range of high-quality television content."

